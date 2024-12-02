Teads And VIDAA USA Extend And Expand Exclusive Global CTV Partnership Across US, Europe & APAC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads , the global platform, announced today an expansion of its exclusive partnership with VIDAA USA , the smart TV operating system powering dozens of manufacturers worldwide including Hisense, Toshiba, Scheider, Loewe, Leica and Akai. The partnership is active in the US, Canada, and in 27 markets across Europe and APAC.

Under this extended partnership, Teads maintains exclusive access to VIDAA's prominent on-screen placement for native CTV home screen ads, enabling advertisers to make a powerful first impression on tens of millions of VIDAA-powered Smart TVs globally, including those made by Hisense, Toshiba, and over 400 additional brands. In addition to premium homescreen placements, Teads also gains unparalleled access to VIDAA's own VIDAA Channels streaming service, unlocking premium CTV video inventory for advertisers globally. This collaboration strengthens Teads' direct-to-glass capabilities, supporting its mission to provide brands with consistent, high-quality ad experiences across all screens.

Amalia Necula, Senior Digital Account Manager at EssenceMediacom, shares“We aimed to amplify Fanta's presence innovatively with premium, well-targeted ads, focusing on InRead and CTV Native formats for a richer audience experience. We're thrilled to be among the first to test these new CTV channels and reach audiences across devices in ultra-premium, brand-safe environments.”

“Extending our exclusive partnership with VIDAA allows us to further support our global CTV strategy with an unrivaled offering that bridges the gap between digital and TV," said Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO, Teads.“Our CTV Native and Homescreen offerings both complement and differentiate our overall strategy with innovative ad products and a larger selection to continue reaching consumers in new ways. We're excited to continue delivering impactful reach to our brand partners through one of the world's leading smart TV platforms.”

VIDAA USA CEO Guy Edri added:“This extension with Teads reinforces VIDAA's commitment to fostering partnerships that promote sustainable growth for our brand, content, and advertising partners. By combining our global platform's reach in living rooms across the world with Teads' expertise in digital advertising, we're creating significant opportunities for brands to engage audiences meaningfully.”

Teads' collaboration with VIDAA builds on its growing CTV inventory partnerships across the world and meets the rising demand for CTV ad solutions globally. Teads provides comprehensive campaign performance insights, working with measurement leaders like Comscore, TVision, and LiveRamp to offer brands robust targeting and audience engagement capabilities.

VIDAA continues to serve a vast, global audience that streams over two billion hours of content each month across top global and regional content providers. With hundreds of leading local and global content partners from across the globe and support for features like AirPlay 2, VIDAA Voice, VIDAA Art, as well as its own VIDAA Kids and VIDAA Channels solutions, the platform enables brands to reach and engage diverse audiences with precise geo-targeting on VIDAA-powered devices worldwide.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers and content providers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach billions of unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 1,200+ people in 50 offices across more than 30 countries.

About VIDAA

VIDAA operates as an inclusive Smart TV platform, fostering innovation by collaborating with over 250 brands worldwide, including Hisense and Toshiba. Delivering an easy-to-use, fast, and secure premium user experience with its seamless integration of live TV and streaming apps.

Leveraging its global reach, VIDAA assists its publisher and advertiser partners in finding and connecting with a high-value audience through targeted and interactive ads across its platform. The platform's rich content library features an array of partnerships with industry-leading entities in the streaming world, including global giants such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, max, Prime Video, Paramount+, YouTube, and fuboTV. It also includes local partners like Peacock, Tubi, Paramount+, Haystack News in the US, as well as hundreds of others across the globe. With tens of millions of active devices worldwide and significant growth momentum, VIDAA serves as the ultimate success partner for factories, brands, content providers, and advertisers in the Smart TV industry.

