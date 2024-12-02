Join Helpster This Givingtuesday To Fund Healthcare For Vulnerable Communities In Africa, Asia Through Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Nigerian father and his 10-year-old daughter saved from Ovarian Mass

A Kenyan mother and her 7-month-old child saved from acute kidney injury, severe malnutrition and pneumonia

Helpster unveils its "Share-Health-Restore-Hope” campaign, aimed at raising funds for healthcare access in underserved communities across Africa and Asia.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This GivingTuesday, Helpster Charity US Inc, an international nonprofit organisation , has launched its impactful campaign, "Share-Health-Restore-Hope”, aimed at raising funds for healthcare access in underserved communities across Africa and Asia.As a nonprofit dedicated to connecting vulnerable populations with life-saving medical care, Helpster uses technology to overcome the financial barriers that prevent underprivileged children, pregnant women, and young adults from receiving essential treatment.The campaign shines a spotlight on the urgent healthcare needs of individuals in remote regions who are unable to afford life-saving medical care. Through this initiative, Helpster hopes to inspire global donors to support those most in need, particularly vulnerable children and pregnant women facing life-threatening conditions.The CEO of Helpster, Kate Lysykh, said: "The 'Share-Health-Restore-Hope' campaign was introduced to encourage people and organisations, in alignment with the spirit of GivingTuesday, to help save the lives of countless children and pregnant women who desperately need medicare but cannot afford it. No child should suffer or die due to lack of funds to access essential healthcare."In less than two years, Helpster has made a significant impact, funding healthcare for over 700 children and pregnant women in impoverished communities, and providing free regular medical outreaches to more than 5,000 people. The charity's innovative platform connects people in need with donors willing to fund their treatment, creating a seamless process that bridges the healthcare gap for the most vulnerable.Helpster's approach is straightforward yet transformative. The organisation works with local volunteers, NGOs, and hospitals to receive and verify medical cases. Each case is thoroughly reviewed based on urgency, poverty level, and the treatment required.Only those meeting the strict admission criteria- life-changing cases from impoverished families with treatment costs under $1,500- are uploaded on the website and app. In select cases, treatment costs up to $3,000 can also be considered. Donations are directly allocated to local hospitals for approved cases, and donors can track the progress of their contributions in real-time via the app, with full financial transparency."As we mark this year's GivingTuesday, I urge everyone to reflect on the fate of numerous children and pregnant women in Africa and Asia who cannot access the medicare they need due to lack of funds. With an average of $200, you can save a life and restore hope to an entire family," stated Lysykh.Helpster is making a tangible difference, one life at a time, and with the launch of this campaign, the tech-driven nonprofit aims to bring even more support to these underserved communities. To donate and make a lasting impact, visit or use the Helpster app and become a Helpster Hero.ABOUT HELPSTER CHARITY US INC.Helpster Charity US Inc, founded by a team of heart-driven IT specialists, is a non-governmental organisation that operates as both offline infrastructure and a mobile application, providing a platform for fundraising to support the treatment of needy children living in remote regions through an impactful, transparent and efficient system. The Charity, now made up of doctors and other professionals, is committed to ensuring no child suffers or dies due to lack of financial means. Helpster is a 501c3 nonprofit, registered in the US, registration number 93-3969693, with headquarters in Dover, Delaware.

