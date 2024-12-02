Boop Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Breast Support Sleep Pillow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boop Pillow Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Silver Front

Patent-pending signature design offers comfort while resting for women in all stages of life

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Women seeking breast support at night now have a comfortable alternative to bras and standard pillows. The Boop Pillow is the first huggable breast support pillow designed with a good night's sleep in mind. Created for women at all stages of life, the Boop Pillow's signature shape hugs seamlessly along female curves and aims to ease the frustration of restless tossing and turning for women with larger breasts.Thoughtfully made with a proprietary blend of firm memory foam, the Boop Pillow provides support for breasts without the use of an uncomfortable bra. The Boop is a great solution for side sleepers, or those seeking to more comfortably sleep in their“perfect” side-sleeping position.The patent-pending pillow has a signature shape unlike any on the market. When combined with Boop's high quality Grade 6A 22 Momme Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (sold separately), this product provides comfort and hope for countless women who are accustomed to restless nights trying to accommodate their breasts in the side-sleeping position.“As a side sleeper, I was constantly searching for ways to support my breasts and shoulders, while also getting my body in a comfortable position. The two goals seemed to always conflict, making a good night's sleep a constant struggle,” said Boop co-founder, Kadie Veille.“I searched the internet for pillows that would help, and found that most of them just didn't do the job. I worked with my husband, who has years of experience in the pillow and bedding industry, to create a prototype that finally used the materials, shape, and composition needed to create a solution for this problem. After using it myself and reaping the benefits of better sleep, I knew we had to bring this product to the masses so more women could benefit from the better rest that comes with the Boop Pillow.”The Boop Breast Support Pillow and custom fitting Grade 6A 22 Momme Mulberry Silk Pillowcase are available on . Follow Boop on Instagram for Boop user testimonials, product information, and more.###

Kadie Veille

Boop Pillow

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

How To Use The Boop Breast Support Pillow While Sleeping

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.