Male Students, Educators Allowed To Travel Abroad Under Specific Conditions Education Ministry Explains
12/2/2024 10:09:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearly 1,300 military-liable educators and male students have been able to travel abroad under special circumstances this year.
Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi stated this in an interview with Dzerkalo Tyzhnia , as reported by Ukrinform.
“Military-liable educators can travel abroad with a letter from the Ministry of Education and Science addressed to the State Border Guard Service, requesting permission to cross the border. From January
1 to September
30, 2024, the ministry issued 1,297 such letters. Out of those, only one individual failed to return on time. One out of 1,297 - it's a remarkable compliance rate,” Vynnytskyi emphasized.
According to the Deputy Minister, male students have also been allowed to travel abroad for international academic programs since the beginning of 2024. Thus, between January
1 and April
1, higher education institutions sent 561 students abroad under academic mobility programs. All students returned without exception.“This is an excellent track record,” Vynnytskyi commented.
As reported, in April 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed male students aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad for one semester as part of educational mobility programs.
