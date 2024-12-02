Global Phenol Industry Outlook Report 2024: Considerable Growth Projected, Potentially Increasing From 16.06 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) In 2023 To 18.65 MTPA In 2028
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify opportunities in the global Phenol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phenol Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global phenol production capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 16.06 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 18.65 mtpa in 2028. These phenol capacity additions are expected only in Asia during the 2024 to 2028 outlook period.
Global Phenol capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028 Phenol planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies Key details of the Phenol plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)
Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced Phenol plants globally Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of Phenol capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
01. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Key Highlights New Plant Announcements
02. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Region Global Planned Capacity Phenol Additions and Capex by Region Global Planned Phenol Plants
03. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
Global Phenol Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023 Global Phenol Capacity Additions and Capex from Planned Projects by
Key Countries
04. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023 Global Phenol Capacity Additions from Planned Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. Phenol Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
Phenol Capacity in Asia by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned phenol Projects in Asia
06. Phenol Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
Phenol Capacity in Europe by Country, 2018-2028 Phenol Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028 Phenol Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028 Phenol Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028 Phenol Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028 Phenol Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028
