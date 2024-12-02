(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the in Zambia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zambia Construction Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Zambian construction industry to grow by 3.6% in real terms in 2024, supported by increased in industrial, energy and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with an improvement in the advancement of loans for construction activities.

In October 2024, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Board approved a loan facility of ZMK5 billion ($226.4 million) under the Small Business Growth Initiative (SBGI) to enhance financial access for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country. The initiative focuses on fostering SME growth and is in line with the government's strategy to encourage economic development through the private sector.

The Zambian construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 3.7% between 2025 to 2028, supported by initiatives focused on enhancing transport infrastructure and energy sustainability. In March 2024, the World Bank approved ZMK5.9 billion ($270 million) to enhance road connectivity between Zambia and China. Furthermore, in September 2024, China proposed a ZMK22.08 billion ($1 billion) investment in road infrastructure rehabilitation through a public-private partnership model.

Additionally, the National Energy Advancement and Transformation Program (NEAT), launched in March 2024 with support from the World Bank, aims to improve Zambia's electricity sector by 2033. The program, with an investment of ZMK15.4 billion ($700 million), seeks to enhance the financial sustainability, reliability, and resilience of the Zambian government's power utility, ZESCO, while attracting private investment.

Additionally, the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) launched its strategic plan for 2022-2026 in October 2023, with a goal to attract ZMK794.9 billion ($36 billion) in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) by 2030. The plan is aligned with Zambia's Vision 2030, which seeks to establish a prosperous middle-income nation by creating a supportive environment for sustainable socio-economic development.

Scope



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Zambia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900