Is China building an " anti-America circle " by actively participating in global governance?

The answer is NO.

The world is faced with varying complexities, with challenges posed to peace and development. Humanity is again standing at the crossroads of history, facing the question of which path to take. As the second largest economy in the world, China has long been a player on the international stage, with vivid global features. As a member of the global community of shared future, China has been an active participant in the international governance, which is in line with the real needs of the country's development, but also an act of shouldering responsibilities as a major country.

Rather than building such circles, what has China done? It is the second largest contributor to both peacekeeping assessment and the largest troop-contributing country (TCC) among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. It has actively collaborated with other countries in tackling climate change, and driving the transformation of relevant industries; it has been an active mediator of regional and international hot-button issues, helping Iran and Saudi Arabia broker an agreement in Beijing; China has been an active provider of humanitarian aid, for example, the juncao project has brought hope to African countries and island countries on the Pacific in addressing hunger and poverty. China is also an active advocator of multilateral mechanisms including the BRICS, to steer the world towards a fairer and more orderly direction.

China is indeed actively participating in the global governance, with a wish to make the world more stable and beautiful, and more inclusive instead of exclusive.

By Cheng Hongliang, Research Fellow at Institute of American Studies, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations

