Axxess Announces Keynote Speaker, HOPE Workshop Details, Early Bird Pricing For 2025 AGILE Conference

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global for healthcare at home, announced the keynote speaker, a new HOPE and early bird pricing for the upcoming 2025 Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience (AGILE), which will be held May 5-7, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.

Two-time New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned healthcare and biotech innovation expert Josh Linkner will keynote the event, sharing insights on thriving amid market volatility. Linkner, managing partner and co-founder of Mudita Venture Partners, chairman and co-founder of Platypus Labs, and Board of Trustees member at Corewell Health, has developed a blueprint for driving innovation. He has been named Entrepreneur of the Year twice, received the United States Presidential Champion of Change award, and founded, led and sold five tech companies, creating more than 10,000 jobs.

Registration for AGILE is open at a discounted rate until January 31, 2025.

"This year's AGILE is designed to ignite passion, provide actionable insights and equip attendees with the tools they need to drive meaningful change and lead with purpose in their organizations," Axxess Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Molly Casey said. "AGILE has been a resounding success every year, and we are thrilled to bring even more innovation to the care at home industry."

AGILE 2025 will feature a comprehensive HOPE workshop where participants will hear from expert speakers, engage in practical sessions and hold collaborative discussions on how to prepare for and navigate the upcoming implementation of HOPE, or the Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation, which will replace the Hospice Item Set (HIS) on October 1, 2025, introducing new data elements for hospice organizations to report to CMS.

