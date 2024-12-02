Deako CEO And Founder Derek Richardson Named Top 20 Entrepreneur Of 2024 By Entrepreneur Magazine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognized for Leadership in Smart Home Innovation, Deako's Products Accelerate Home Sales and Transform the Future of Homebuying

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Deako , the leading creator of modular smart lighting systems, today announces its CEO and Founder, Derek Richardson, was named to Entrepreneur's inaugural "Entrepreneur

of 2024 " list. This highlights 20 trailblazing leaders whose innovative work is shaping the future of entrepreneurship across industries.

Richardson's recognition stems from his visionary leadership at Deako, which has been revolutionizing the home lighting industry since inception in 2015. Deako's modular smart lighting system simplifies installation and enables homeowners to switch between smart and other specialty lighting with ease. The company's products are trusted by top homebuilders like D.R. Horton, Maronda Homes, Stone Martin, Toll Brothers, Meritage Homes, and more, and when Deako systems are included, data shows homes are sold 20 days faster than the average.

"It's an honor to be included in Entrepreneur's prestigious list of innovators," said Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako. "This is a testament to the incredible work of the Deako team and our commitment to creating smart lighting solutions that benefit homeowners and builders alike. As we continue to grow, I look forward to bringing our vision of effortless smart lighting to even more homes across America."



Deako's impact on the smart home industry is reflected in its remarkable expansion. With a three-year revenue growth of over 2,000% and a spot at No. 182 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, the company achieved a 52% increase in gross revenue in 2023 compared to 2022, with an expected 70% growth again in 2024. This success underscores Richardson's ability to align innovation with market needs, driving Deako to be a leader in the modular smart lighting sector.

For the full feature on Derek Richardson and Deako's growth, visit the website . For more about Deako and its products, visit .

About Deako

Deako is a leading innovator in modular smart lighting control systems for homeowners. With a mission to empower homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of their homes, Deako's modular switches offer unparalleled flexibility and ease of use. The company collaborates with top builders, including D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, Stone Martin, and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Derek Richardson, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition as the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur, and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information, please visit .

