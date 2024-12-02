(MENAFN- APO Group)

The 2024 AWIEF ( ) Awards celebrated the exceptional achievements of African women entrepreneurs on Friday night at the Cape Town International Centre (CTICC). The glamorous awards ceremony honored six outstanding winners, selected from a distinguished group of 18 finalists, while also honouring Dr. Naledi Pandor, Former of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, with the Lifetime Leadership Award.

Celebrating Excellence in African Entrepreneurship

This year's finalists and winners showcased the remarkable talent and ingenuity of African women entrepreneurs who are creating opportunities, driving economic growth, and transforming communities across the continent. Representing South Africa, Tunisia, and Nigeria, the finalists span diverse industries, highlighting the breadth of innovation and leadership among women across Africa.

The AWIEF Awards 2024 ceremony was the culmination of the AWIEF2024 Conference, a two-day event that brought together over 500 delegates from more than 50 countries. This dynamic conference served as a powerful platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and celebrating the transformative achievements of women entrepreneurs shaping Africa's future.

Honoring a Legacy of Leadership

The evening's highlight was the presentation of the Lifetime Leadership Award to Dr. Naledi Pandor for her Legacy of Leadership and Impact. Dr. Pandor's illustrious career spans decades, during which she played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa's domestic and international policies. As Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (2019–2024), she championed South Africa's global influence, advancing diplomacy, peace-building, and international cooperation. Her visionary leadership continues to inspire generations across Africa and beyond.

The Winners of AWIEF Awards 2024

The following women were celebrated for their outstanding contributions and achievements in their respective categories:

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Mpho Hlongwane – MH Automotive Engineering (South Africa)

AGRI ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Ifeoma Okonkwo – Ifgreen Industries&Investment (Nigeria)

CREATIVE INDUSTRY AWARD

Thabo Makhetha-Kwinana – Thabo Makhetha CC (South Africa)

EMPOWERMENT AWARD

Creseldah Cassandra Ndlovu – CLM Clothing&Textile (South Africa)

TECH ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Ynes Hafi – ARSELA (Tunisia)

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Temitope Mayegun – Avilla Naturelle (Nigeria)

A Platform for Women's Empowerment

The AWIEF Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the achievements of African women entrepreneurs, celebrating their innovative spirit and their significant contributions to sustainable development and economic growth across the continent.

For more information on the AWIEF Awards and Conference, as well as details about the finalists and winners, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).