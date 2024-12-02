IADA Foundation Awards Scholarships And Grants To 25 Future Bizav Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Young professionals, already active and employed in the business resale by IADA members, were awarded grants for various resale industry opportunities.

- IADA Executive Director Wayne StarlingBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IADA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), has awarded 25 grants and scholarships to boost the industry's next generation of business aviation leaders. The learning opportunities for these future aviation industry leaders represented approximately $100,000 from the foundation.Fourteen young resale professionals involved in IADA's NextGen initiative were awarded grants for various resale industry opportunities. The grants will fund various education, learning and leadership activities within the business aircraft resale industry. IADA NextGen empowers members through education via webinars, professional development opportunities, and the recognition of emerging leaders.IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling said, "These talented young professionals, who are already actively shaping their careers in business aviation, represent the future of the resale industry. The IADA Board of Directors wishes them and the IADA Foundation's university scholarship recipients rewarding careers and we are excited to support their university and career growth as they refine and enhance their professional skills."In addition, the nonprofit IADA Foundation offers financial support to aspiring students and young professionals while also assisting aviation related charities in times of need. Eleven IADA Business Aviation Scholarships, funded by the foundation in 2024, benefited university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically within the corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal and insurance communities.The IADA Foundation accepts applications from qualified students attending colleges and universities offering course work in Corporate Aviation Management, Aerodynamics, Aircraft Systems, Aviation Safety, Finance, Business Marketing, Economics and/or studies that relate to Aviation Business/Management. Scholarships are monetary awards between $1,000 and $5,000.Through a sponsorship relationship with Alpha Eta Rho, the IADA Foundation has increased the approved universities in the scholarship program to 63 colleges that have aviation programs, and the process also considers students from other schools with such programs. Alpha Eta Rho is a professional collegiate aviation fraternity founded in 1929 to bring together students that have a common interest in the field of aviation.Awards are available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (taking a minimum of 12 hours/semester) and graduate students. Applicants must have a 3.0 minimum cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants). The IADA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity.QuestionsPlease contact:Erika Ingle, IADA Managing DirectorOffice: 866-284-4744Email: ...About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. For more information, visit .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to .

