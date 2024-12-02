Philippine Eagle Foundation declares death of Eagle chick hatched via artificial insemination

(MENAFN) The Philippine Eagle Foundation has announced the death of a 17-day-old Philippine Eagle chick hatched via artificial insemination, marking another setback in the fight to save one of the world’s largest and most endangered raptors. Known as "Chick Number 30," the hatchling, born last month, had briefly renewed hope for conservation efforts aimed at preserving this critically endangered species.



The chick succumbed to complications from yolk sac retention, a condition linked to bacterial infections either during incubation or shortly after hatching. This marks a painful reminder of the delicate process of raising such endangered species in captivity. Despite advancements in artificial insemination techniques, the successful rearing of Philippine Eagles remains fraught with challenges.



Philippine Eagles, celebrated for their striking head plumage and impressive wingspans of up to two meters (seven feet), are critically endangered due to habitat loss and hunting. With only 392 wild pairs remaining and just 30 born in captivity, their survival hangs by a thread. Their unique mating behaviors, which can include rejecting or killing potential partners, further complicate conservation efforts.



The foundation, which aims to release captive-bred eagles into the wild, has yet to achieve this goal in its 37 years of operation. This latest loss underscores the urgent need for continued research and support to protect the species from extinction while addressing the difficulties of breeding and reintroduction in captivity.

