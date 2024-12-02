Deputy FM Receives Phone Call From NATO Acting Sec. Gen.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy of Foreign Affairs received on Monday a phone call from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Acting Assistant Secretary General for Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Southern Neighborhood Javier Colomina. During the phone call, they discussed bilateral cooperation and the activities of NATO's Regional Center for the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) countries hosted by Kuwait. (end) nma

