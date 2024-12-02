Era Of Corruption Ended Under Hemant: JMM Leader Refutes Marandi's Graft Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 2 (IANS) As BJP leader Babulal Marandi accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led state of embezzling Rs 2,812 crore, JMM leader Manoj Kumar Pandey on Monday dismissed the allegations, calling them 'baseless.' Accusing Marandi and the BJP of making such claims out of frustration, Pandey stated that the "era of had ended under the Hemant Soren government."

Marandi in a post on X said, "A serious case of embezzlement of Rs 2,812 crore has come to light from the treasury of Jharkhand government. This amount was withdrawn as advance under AC-DC bills in the last several years, but no account has been given till now. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed in its report that DC bills worth Rs 4,937 crore are pending, out of which only Rs 1,698 crore has been adjusted. According to the report, in particular, Rs 411 crore was withdrawn from the Rural Development Department by other departments, which has no account. According to the rules, it is mandatory to use and account for the amount withdrawn in advance within a month, but many departments of the state government have been ignoring this process for years. A high-level committee constituted in March 2023 reviewed the issue, but even after this no action was taken on the report. This case of embezzlement not only reflects the indifference of the government machinery but also raises serious questions on financial transparency."

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Kumar Pandey questioned Marandi's knowledge of government procedures, suggesting that he should be aware of the rules during his tenure as Chief Minister.

"He has also served as Chief Minister for two years, so he should be familiar with the rules and regulations," he added.

Pandey further criticised Marandi for making accusations without presenting facts, asserting that there is no embezzlement in the treasury.

"Allegations should be backed by facts, and it's important to discuss those facts first. These are also basic things, money does not come out quickly," he stated.

Pandey concluded by asserting that the era of corruption had ended under the current Hemant Soren government, emphasising that the focus should be on visible good governance rather than baseless allegations.

In November, the JMM-led alliance has won 56 out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, making it the largest-ever mandate in the history of the state.