Prolynx Announces Publication Of Its Once Monthly Semaglutide In The Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences

Single injection of ProLynx long-acting semaglutide produced 20% in diet-induced obese mice, which is comparable to multiple semaglutide injections over the same period

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLynx Inc. , a biotechnology company developing proprietary systems to extend the half-life, improve efficacy, and reduce toxicities of important therapies, today announced that research of the company's proprietary, once monthly semaglutide was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS 2024 Vol. 121 No. 47).

Semaglutide is a peptide GLP-1 agonist that is the active ingredient in the Novo Nordisk blockbuster anti-obesity drugs Ozempic® and Wegovy®.



The paper, titled "The limitation of lipidation: Conversion of semaglutide from once-weekly to once-monthly dosing ," demonstrated the ability of the ProLynx ß-Eliminative Drug Delivery System to extend the half-life of semaglutide to 35 days, enabling a once monthly administration of the drug.

As with most anti-obesity peptides, current versions of semaglutide must be administered once weekly. Importantly, a single injection of the ProLynx long-acting semaglutide in diet-induced obese mice produced weight loss of 20% over one month, which is comparable to multiple injections of semaglutide over the same period. Simulations indicated the ProLynx semaglutide would permit once-monthly administration in humans.

Daniel Santi, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and President of ProLynx, stated: "Our long-acting semaglutide is compelling because it uses the very same agent that is already approved by the FDA and well-known to patients. The ProLynx technology simply converts the once weekly drug to one that can be administered once monthly."

ProLynx's novel, proprietary technology is designed to extend the half-life and lower the Cmax of peptide, protein and small molecule drugs. Underpinning the technology, ProLynx developed a library of "self-cleaving" β-eliminative linkers that are programmed by a specific "modulator" to release a native, unmodified drug from a carrier over designated periods of weeks to months. The drug is then tethered to a long-lived carrier by one of these linkers and administered subcutaneously at designated dosing intervals.

Dr. Santi added, "Our company is differentiated by our ability to create long-acting therapeutics. In the rapidly evolving landscape of anti-obesity peptides, the current technological standard is once-weekly administration, with some companies pioneering efforts to extend this to a monthly regimen. At ProLynx, we are advancing this frontier by initially starting with once-monthly dosing, with plans to further increase dosing intervals as we progress."

About ProLynx

ProLynx is a biotechnology company developing proprietary systems to extend the half-life and improve pharmacokinetics and efficacy, while reducing toxicities of important therapies.

ProLynx focuses on areas of unmet needs that its technology can uniquely fill. For more information, visit .

