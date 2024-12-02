Zelensky requests from Western representatives to evade contacting Putin

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western officials to avoid engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin, fearing it could undermine the unity of support for Ukraine. In an interview with Sky News, Zelensky warned that any communication with could create divisions within the West, weakening the collective stance against Russia. He expressed concerns that such interactions might cause leaders to become fearful, leading them to divide their societies and weaken European unity. Zelensky also pointed to Putin's recent rhetoric, including threats tied to Russia’s nuclear policy, as a factor in pressuring Western leaders.



Zelensky criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for reaching out to Putin in November, viewing it as opening a "Pandora's box" that could encourage other leaders to engage with the Russian president. Meanwhile, Putin defended his conversation with Scholz, noting that their discussion primarily focused on Ukraine, and emphasized Russia's openness to dialogue with countries, even those with strained relations.

