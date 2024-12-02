Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Expatriates strongly condemned Israeli Minister`s incitement to displace Palestinians from Gaza

(MENAFN) The Palestinian of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned Israeli Itamar Ben Gvir's incitement to displace Palestinians from Gaza, disguised as "voluntary immigration." This follows statements by other Israeli officials boasting about plans to reduce Gaza’s population and destroy vital infrastructure, making the area uninhabitable.



In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry expressed concern over the serious consequences of such calls and urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action to prevent their execution, noting Israel’s quick response to the demands of extremist ministers to maintain coalition support.



Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the Israeli government accountable for the deaths of prisoners Muhammad Idris and Moaz Rayan in Israeli prisons. It called on international bodies, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, to ensure the protection of detainees, investigate their whereabouts, and intervene urgently to stop the ongoing abuses, including torture, medical neglect, and the spread of diseases in prisons.

