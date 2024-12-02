(MENAFN) Joseph Conrad, the Polish-British writer, noted that colonialism reveals its true ugliness upon closer inspection. Having lived under two colonial empires, Conrad was acutely aware of its brutal realities.



When one group, let’s call it Group A, occupies the land of another group, Group B, and exploits its resources, tensions between them inevitably escalate. This pattern of oppression is a consistent historical trend, evident both in the past and present. It holds true in the case of Israel’s ongoing illegal of the remaining 20 percent of historic Palestine, as well as Russia’s unlawful annexation of 25 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea and the Donbas region.



Typical features of colonialism include:



1.Group A seizes significant portions of Group B’s land, openly violating international laws and treaties. The leadership of Group A, driven by a desire for control, sends in military forces to impose their will, forcibly evicting many people from their homes, with little concern for where the displaced will go.

2.Those from Group B who remain in their homes live under the constant threat of being abducted by soldiers from Group A. Detainees—whether children, students, workers, or protesters—can disappear for days, months, or even years, and some return with visible wounds, while others carry invisible scars that last a lifetime.

3.Group A’s army often enables its civilian settlers—many of whom are fanatical nationalists or extremists—to harass, rob, and harm members of Group B. The army allows them to destroy homes, burn properties, and kill civilians in the process, using violence as a tool of intimidation.

4.In certain situations, the army of Group A forces Group B civilians to serve as human shields, putting them at great risk when military operations take place in areas where Group B has developed a deep resentment toward Group A.

5.Group A severely restricts the movement of Group B, creating designated roads and facilities only accessible to Group A citizens. Those from Group B are treated as second-class citizens, with punishment awaiting anyone who dares to use these restricted resources.

6.Some members of Group B are recruited by Group A to act as collaborators, gaining small privileges in exchange for oppressing their own people, further strengthening the power dynamic that sustains the colonial status quo.



These actions demonstrate that the tactics of colonialism have not changed over time, perpetuating a cycle of injustice and inequality that remains ever-present in the modern world.

