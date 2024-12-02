Xpwallet Technologies Partners With CECADM Bank To Launch UMWAMPI Mobile Wallet In Burundi

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

xpWallet , a leading software company known for its cutting-edge digital solutions, proudly announces the official launch of UMWAMPI , a revolutionary mobile wallet application. Developed in collaboration with CECADM , the new service aims to empower Burundi's military personnel and the general public with seamless access to digital financial services. The UMWAMPI mobile wallet is now available for use nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the country's financial ecosystem.

The launch event took place on October 30, 2024 , in Bujumbura, where distinguished guests, including key officials from the Burundi National Defense Forces , Bank of the Republic of Burundi , and CECADM Bank , gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion. The event highlighted the shared vision between xpWallet and CECADM Bank to improve financial inclusion and provide reliable, accessible financial services to people across Burundi.