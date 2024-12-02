Israeli government reveals plan to build large settlement "cities" for Haredi settlers

(MENAFN) The Israeli has unveiled a plan to build large settlement "cities" for Haredi settlers, one of the most extreme religious groups, in the West Bank, particularly around occupied Jerusalem. This move is part of a broader strategy to annex the West Bank, involving the creation of four new settlements aimed at displacing Palestinians and consolidating Israeli control through Judaization.



The plan aims to transform existing strategic settlements into urban centers, expanding Israeli regional council control over Palestinian areas between settlements. It also includes the development of advanced infrastructure, including transportation and energy systems, with the goal of fully integrating the West Bank into Israel.



This plan seeks to increase Israeli dominance over the West Bank by reducing the Palestinian population and paving the way for further annexation. It also includes the construction of essential infrastructure such as power plants, highways, and railways, along with the establishment of new settlement cities. Settlements like Kiryat Arba and Efrat will be expanded into major urban hubs with strong government backing and significant funding.



The announcement comes amid a surge in violence, with extremist settlers storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem under Israeli military protection. Since the start of Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, over 63,000 settlers have entered the mosque. The ongoing violence has led to numerous casualties, demolitions, and arrests in the Jerusalem area, further intensifying tensions.

