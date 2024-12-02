Russia relieves head of its military operations in Syria

(MENAFN) Russia has relieved Lieutenant General Sergei Kessel, the head of its military operations in Syria, following a major shift on the ground. Syrian opposition groups have launched their most significant offensive in years, capturing Aleppo and gaining control over the entire Idlib region.



The news was confirmed by Reuters and the Raibar channel, which is closely tied to Russia’s of Defense. Kessel, 53, had faced significant criticism, particularly after his leadership during Ukraine's 2022 counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.



Military analysts suggest Kessel's performance in Syria fell short of expectations. He is being replaced by Colonel General Alexander Chico, while there are speculations that General Sergei Surovikin, dubbed "General Armageddon" for his brutal tactics in Syria, could be given a pivotal role. Surovikin had been demoted last year amid rumors of his involvement in the Wagner Group’s rebellion.



This development marks the first significant advance by Syrian opposition forces since the March 2020 ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, which paused military actions in northwestern Syria. The Syrian government, however, reports regaining control of several towns captured by opposition militants in recent days.

