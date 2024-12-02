Medical Telepresence Robots Industry Set For Steady Growth, USD 110.5 Million Valuation By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Medical Telepresence Robots Is Projected to Grow from USD 70.5 Million in 2024 To USD 110.5 Million by 2034, At A CAGR of 4.4%. The increasing prevalence of chronic and the growing geriatric population further the market growth for telepresence robots. NEWARK, Del, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Telepresence Robots Market , currently valued at USD 70.5 million in 2024 , is projected to expand to USD 110.5 million by 2034 , growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the forecast period. These robots are transforming healthcare by bridging physical distances, enabling real-time interaction between patients and medical professionals, and ensuring uninterrupted care delivery. As hospitals and healthcare facilities face staffing shortages and seek innovative ways to improve patient outcomes, telepresence robots are emerging as a critical solution. Their integration with advanced communication tools and diagnostic capabilities makes them highly effective for remote consultations, post-operative monitoring, and patient education. Technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are significantly contributing to the market's growth. Enhanced user interfaces, autonomous navigation, and multi-lingual support are addressing common barriers to adoption, particularly in underserved areas and regions with limited healthcare cloud infrastructure . A telepresence robot is a machine that, using cameras, monitors, speakers, and microphones, allows an operator to see, hear, and communicate with a person who interacts with it through a screen, tablet, or smartphone. Telepresence robots are employed in many healthcare facilities to support patient care. These robots can perform duties such as monitoring patient vital signs, supplying meals, monitoring medication compliance, and connecting to doctors and other staff members for ongoing wellness concerns. In the healthcare industry, telepresence robots enable virtual communication between doctors, patients, medical students, and therapists located anywhere in the world. A telepresence robot allows doctors and patients to communicate via HD audio and video. Patients can consult with doctors and share their health concerns in real-time. Request a Sample of this Report Now: Key Drivers of Medical Telepresence Robots Market The general availability of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry, higher adoption by educational and residential institutions, and affordability of supporting devices are among the major factors driving the growth of the Medical Telepresence Robots market. In most countries, encouraging government initiatives and investment in research and development in artificial intelligence and robotics is driving innovation and attracting new entrants. The increase in the number of market players offering cutting-edge solutions, as well as a greater emphasis on R&D in response to changing requirements, has resulted in the introduction of innovative solutions, which has further impacted market growth. Country-wise Insights The section below provides an industry analysis for the medical telepresence robots market in several nations. Market demand analysis is provided for important countries in numerous areas throughout the world, including North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The United States is expected to remain the leader in North America until 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) Canada 2.4% Germany 3.2% France 2.9% Italy 2.6% China 5.4% India 4.8% Japan 3.3%

Medical Telepresence Robots Market Opportunities

Opportunities within the Medical Telepresence Robots Market are expanding daily, fuelled by advancements in AI-driven automation and demand for telehealth services. The rise of chronic diseases, coupled with aging populations in key markets, is generating a sustained need for solutions that deliver remote care effectively. Innovations such as voice-controlled systems and integration with wearable health devices are creating additional avenues for growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Market Value in 2024 : USD 70.5 million; projected to reach USD 110.5 million by 2034.

Growth Rate : CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Leading Region : North America dominates the market, attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high telehealth adoption.

Technological Innovation : Integration of AI, IoT, and cloud computing enhances robot functionality and patient engagement. Key Application Areas : Teleconsultations, remote surgeries, and eldercare services.



"Telepresence robots are redefining the landscape of remote healthcare, bridging gaps in care delivery and accessibility. As technology evolves, these robots will not only become more affordable but also play an essential role in reducing the global burden on healthcare systems," Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)





Medical Telepresence Robots Market Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities



Growth Drivers :



Rising demand for telehealth due to increased accessibility and convenience.



Technological advancements in AI, IoT, and robotics.

Growing adoption in eldercare and chronic disease management.

Trends :



Shift towards autonomous, voice-activated systems.

Integration with wearable and diagnostic devices.

Opportunities :



Increasing investments in healthcare digitization in emerging markets. Development of cost-efficient models for small and mid-sized healthcare facilities.

Competitive Landscape of the Medical Telepresence Robots Industry

Key players in the Medical Telepresence Robots Market are increasingly collaborating with other companies to enhance the capabilities of their robots by integrating advanced systems. Additionally, firms are actively pursuing government contracts to introduce their products into publicly funded healthcare facilities, expanding their market presence.

With rising global demand for high-quality healthcare services, many governments are launching initiatives and funding programs to support research and development in robotics, driving technological innovation in the industry.

Recent Industry Developments in the Medical Telepresence Robots Market



August 2024 : Ava Robotics partnered with Vsee Health to create telepresence robots for ICUs, utilizing Vsee's telehealth SaaS platform in Ava's robots.

April 2022 : Lovell Government Services joined forces with OhmniLabs to include Ohmni Telepresence and OhmniClean robots in government procurement programs. February 2021 : The U.S. government initiated the National Robotics Initiative (NRI) , allocating USD 14 million to support fundamental robotics R&D projects.



These collaborations and investments underscore the industry's focus on innovation and expanding applications in healthcare systems worldwide.

Key Players of the Medical Telepresence Robots Industry

Amy RoboticsAva Robotics Inc.AXYN RoboticsBlue Ocean RoboticsInTouch HealthOhmniLabs, Inc.RbotVecna Technologies, Inc.

A Full Report Analysis :

Medical Telepresence Robots Market Segmentation

By Component:

In terms of component, the industry is segmented into camera, display, microphone, speaker, power source, and sensors and control systems.

By Type:

In terms of types, the industry is bifurcated into stationary and mobile.

By End Use:

In terms of end use, the industry is segregated into hospitals and assisted living service and home use.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für medizinische Telepräsenzroboter , der derzeit im Jahr 2024 auf 70,5 Millionen USD geschätzt wird , soll bis 2034 auf 110,5 Millionen USD anwachsen und im Prognosezeitraum eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,4 % aufweisen . Diese Roboter verändern das Gesundheitswesen, indem sie physische Distanzen überbrücken, eine Echtzeitinteraktion zwischen Patienten und medizinischem Personal ermöglichen und eine unterbrechungsfreie Versorgung gewährleisten.

Krankenhäuser und Gesundheitseinrichtungen kämpfen mit Personalmangel und suchen nach innovativen Wegen, um die Behandlungsergebnisse ihrer Patienten zu verbessern. Dabei erweisen sich Telepräsenzroboter als entscheidende Lösung. Durch ihre Integration mit modernen Kommunikationstools und Diagnosefunktionen sind sie für Fernkonsultationen, postoperative Überwachung und Patientenaufklärung äußerst effektiv.

Technologische Fortschritte in den Bereichen künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und Robotik tragen erheblich zum Wachstum des Marktes bei. Verbesserte Benutzeroberflächen, autonome Navigation und mehrsprachige Unterstützung beseitigen häufige Hindernisse bei der Einführung, insbesondere in unterversorgten Gebieten und Regionen mit begrenzter Cloud-Infrastruktur im Gesundheitswesen .

Hohe Anschaffungskosten und Bedenken hinsichtlich der Datensicherheit stellen zwar eine Herausforderung dar, doch wachsende Investitionen in die Telemedizin und der Bedarf an skalierbaren Gesundheitsversorgungssystemen werden die Marktdurchdringung vorantreiben, insbesondere in Regionen wie Nordamerika und dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum.

Marktchancen für medizinische Telepräsenzroboter – Tag für Tag

Die Möglichkeiten auf dem Markt für medizinische Telepräsenzroboter erweitern sich täglich, angetrieben durch Fortschritte in der KI-gesteuerten Automatisierung und der Nachfrage nach Telegesundheitsdiensten. Der Anstieg chronischer Krankheiten, gepaart mit der alternden Bevölkerung in Schlüsselmärkten, erzeugt einen anhaltenden Bedarf an Lösungen, die eine effektive Fernversorgung ermöglichen. Innovationen wie sprachgesteuerte Systeme und die Integration mit tragbaren Gesundheitsgeräten schaffen zusätzliche Wachstumschancen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie



Marktwert im Jahr 2024 : 70,5 Millionen USD; voraussichtliches Erreichen von 110,5 Millionen USD bis 2034.

Wachstumsrate : CAGR von 4,4 % von 2024 bis 2034.

Führende Region : Nordamerika dominiert den Markt aufgrund der fortschrittlichen Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und der hohen Nutzung der Telemedizin.

Technologische Innovation : Die Integration von KI, IoT und Cloud Computing verbessert die Roboterfunktionalität und die Patienteneinbindung. Wichtige Anwendungsbereiche : Telekonsultationen, Fernoperationen und Altenpflegedienste.



„Telepräsenzroboter definieren die Landschaft der Ferngesundheitsversorgung neu und schließen Lücken in der Gesundheitsversorgung und Zugänglichkeit. Mit der Weiterentwicklung der Technologie werden diese Roboter nicht nur erschwinglicher, sondern spielen auch eine wesentliche Rolle bei der Verringerung der globalen Belastung der Gesundheitssysteme“, sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Markt für medizinische Telepräsenzroboter: Hauptfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen



Wachstumstreiber :



Steigende Nachfrage nach Telemedizin aufgrund verbesserter Zugänglichkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit.



Technologische Fortschritte in den Bereichen KI, IoT und Robotik.

Zunehmende Akzeptanz in der Altenpflege und im Management chronischer Krankheiten.

Trends :



Umstellung auf autonome, sprachgesteuerte Systeme.

Integration mit tragbaren und diagnostischen Geräten.

Gelegenheiten :



Steigende Investitionen in die Digitalisierung des Gesundheitswesens in Schwellenländern. Entwicklung kosteneffizienter Modelle für kleine und mittelgroße Gesundheitseinrichtungen.



Wettbewerbslandschaft der Branche für medizinische Telepräsenzroboter

Wichtige Akteure auf dem Markt für medizinische Telepräsenzroboter arbeiten zunehmend mit anderen Unternehmen zusammen, um die Fähigkeiten ihrer Roboter durch die Integration fortschrittlicher Systeme zu verbessern. Darüber hinaus bemühen sich Unternehmen aktiv um Regierungsaufträge, um ihre Produkte in öffentlich finanzierten Gesundheitseinrichtungen einzuführen und so ihre Marktpräsenz auszubauen.

Angesichts der weltweit steigenden Nachfrage nach qualitativ hochwertigen Gesundheitsdienstleistungen starten viele Regierungen Initiativen und Finanzierungsprogramme, um die Forschung und Entwicklung im Bereich Robotik zu unterstützen und so die technologische Innovation in der Branche voranzutreiben.

Aktuelle Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für medizinische Telepräsenzroboter



August 2024 : Ava Robotics ist eine Partnerschaft mit Vsee Health eingegangen , um Telepräsenzroboter für Intensivstationen zu entwickeln, wobei die Telemedizin-SaaS-Plattform von Vsee in den Robotern von Ava genutzt wird.

April 2022 : Lovell Government Services hat sich mit OhmniLabs zusammengeschlossen , um die Roboter Ohmni Telepresence und OhmniClean in staatliche Beschaffungsprogramme aufzunehmen. Februar 2021 : Die US-Regierung hat die National Robotics Initiative (NRI) ins Leben gerufen und 14 Millionen US-Dollar zur Unterstützung grundlegender Forschungs- und Entwicklungsprojekte im Bereich Robotik bereitgestellt .



Diese Kooperationen und Investitionen unterstreichen den Fokus der Branche auf Innovation und die Ausweitung von Anwendungen in Gesundheitssystemen weltweit.

Hauptakteure der Branche für medizinische Telepräsenzroboter

Amy RobotikAva Robotics Inc.AXYN RobotikBlue Ocean RoboticsInTouch GesundheitOhmniLabs, Inc.RbotVecna ​​Technologies, Inc.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

