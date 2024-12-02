Exhibition Sustainable Vision Art For Greener Future Opens In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France has opened an exhibition titled "Sustainable Vision: Art for Greener Future", Azernews reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva stressed the importance of declaring 2024 as Green World Solidarity Year" in accordance with the presidential decree.

This decree reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to addressing environmental issues and shows that the country plays a significant role in global efforts to combat climate change. Additionally, it seeks to take more active measures against climate change.

The diplomat pointed out that the aim of this exhibition, organized by the embassy, is to raise awareness about environmental issues and to highlight Azerbaijan's commitment to a sustainable future.

The art works presented are inspired by Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and its diverse natural landscapes.

These masterpieces convey messages that promote environmental protection and celebrate the beauty of Azerbaijan's natural landscapes.

During the event, artists Khanlar Asadullayev and Chinara Bakshiyeva-Gafarova underlined the importance of coming together in Paris to draw the world's attention to climate change, nature conservation, and the importance of a green world.

The paintings showcased at the exhibition focus on the country's breathtaking nature and landscapes, showchasing the possibility and significance of humans living in harmony with nature.

It was mentioned that international events such as COP29 also reminds of the need for global solidarity in this struggle.

Through international forums, the art of Azerbaijan is presented on a global scale, and universal calls for nature conservation are voiced. It is the mission of each of us to protect nature and treat it with love.

The exhibition displayed works by the People's Artist Sakit Mammadov, as well as Khanlar Asadullayev, Agshi Kazimova, Nihada Aghazade, Chinara Bakshiyeva-Gafarova, Mahir Gafarov, Aynur Mammadova, and Mariyam Abdulla.

At the event, guests had the opportunity to interact with the artists, learn about their creative processes, and explore the environmental themes reflected in their works.

This interactive experience led to engaging discussions and a deeper understanding of art and environmental awareness.