Exhibition Sustainable Vision Art For Greener Future Opens In Paris

Laman Ismayilova
The Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France has
opened an exhibition titled "Sustainable Vision: Art for Greener
Future", Azernews reports.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the
Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva stressed the
importance of declaring 2024 as Green World Solidarity Year" in
accordance with the presidential decree.
This decree reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to addressing
environmental issues and shows that the country plays a significant
role in global efforts to combat climate change. Additionally, it
seeks to take more active measures against climate change.
The diplomat pointed out that the aim of this exhibition,
organized by the embassy, is to raise awareness about environmental
issues and to highlight Azerbaijan's commitment to a sustainable
future.
The art works presented are inspired by Azerbaijan's rich
cultural heritage and its diverse natural landscapes.
These masterpieces convey messages that promote environmental
protection and celebrate the beauty of Azerbaijan's natural
landscapes.
During the event, artists Khanlar Asadullayev and Chinara
Bakshiyeva-Gafarova underlined the importance of coming together in
Paris to draw the world's attention to climate change, nature
conservation, and the importance of a green world.
The paintings showcased at the exhibition focus on the country's
breathtaking nature and landscapes, showchasing the possibility and
significance of humans living in harmony with nature.
It was mentioned that international events such as COP29 also
reminds of the need for global solidarity in this struggle.
Through international forums, the art of Azerbaijan is presented
on a global scale, and universal calls for nature conservation are
voiced. It is the mission of each of us to protect nature and treat
it with love.
The exhibition displayed works by the People's Artist Sakit
Mammadov, as well as Khanlar Asadullayev, Agshi Kazimova, Nihada
Aghazade, Chinara Bakshiyeva-Gafarova, Mahir Gafarov, Aynur
Mammadova, and Mariyam Abdulla.
At the event, guests had the opportunity to interact with the
artists, learn about their creative processes, and explore the
environmental themes reflected in their works.
This interactive experience led to engaging discussions and a
deeper understanding of art and environmental awareness.
