Drug Trafficking Attempt Foiled By Azerbaijani Border Service

Akbar Novruz

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan successfully prevented an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country, Azernews reports.

According to an official statement, operational-military measures were conducted on November 27 at 17:30 in the Goytepe border detachment's service area. During these operations, authorities seized a total of 79 kilograms and 450 grams of narcotics, including 78.4 kilograms of marijuana and 1.05 kilograms of opium.

Additionally, 1,000 units of methadone M-40 and 30 Tamol-X 225 mg Tramadol tablets were confiscated.

The State Border Service stated that investigations and operational measures related to the case are ongoing.