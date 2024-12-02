Drug Trafficking Attempt Foiled By Azerbaijani Border Service
The State Border Service of Azerbaijan successfully prevented an
attempt to smuggle drugs into the country,
According to an official statement, operational-military
measures were conducted on November 27 at 17:30 in the Goytepe
border detachment's service area. During these operations,
authorities seized a total of 79 kilograms and 450 grams of
narcotics, including 78.4 kilograms of marijuana and 1.05 kilograms
of opium.
Additionally, 1,000 units of methadone M-40 and 30 Tamol-X 225
mg Tramadol tablets were confiscated.
The State Border Service stated that investigations and
operational measures related to the case are ongoing.
