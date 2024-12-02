عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drug Trafficking Attempt Foiled By Azerbaijani Border Service

Drug Trafficking Attempt Foiled By Azerbaijani Border Service


12/2/2024 5:20:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan successfully prevented an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country, Azernews reports.

According to an official statement, operational-military measures were conducted on November 27 at 17:30 in the Goytepe border detachment's service area. During these operations, authorities seized a total of 79 kilograms and 450 grams of narcotics, including 78.4 kilograms of marijuana and 1.05 kilograms of opium.

Additionally, 1,000 units of methadone M-40 and 30 Tamol-X 225 mg Tramadol tablets were confiscated.

The State Border Service stated that investigations and operational measures related to the case are ongoing.

MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108945683


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search