Milli Majlis Hosts Public Hearing On Return To Western Azerbaijan
Date
12/2/2024 5:20:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
A public hearing on the topic of "Safe and dignified return to
Western Azerbaijan" was held in the Milli Majlis on December 2,
organized by the Initiative Group on Return to Western Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The session brought together a diverse group of participants,
including members of parliament, leaders of relevant organizations,
scholars, researchers, and representatives from the media. The
event underscored the importance of collaborative discussions on
the safe return of displaced Azerbaijanis to their historical
lands.
Aziz Alakbarli, a deputy of the Milli Majlis and Chairman of the
West Azerbaijan Community, highlighted the continued efforts of the
Azerbaijani parliament in addressing this matter.
"In 2023 alone, the parliament has convened five public hearings
on the return to Western Azerbaijan, organized by different
committees of the Milli Majlis," he noted.
The discussions reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to ensuring the
safe, voluntary, and dignified return of its citizens to their
ancestral lands while fostering dialogue among stakeholders to
address challenges and outline solutions.
MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108945682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.