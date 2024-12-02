Milli Majlis Hosts Public Hearing On Return To Western Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A public hearing on the topic of "Safe and dignified return to Western Azerbaijan" was held in the Milli Majlis on December 2, organized by the Initiative Group on Return to Western Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The session brought together a diverse group of participants, including members of parliament, leaders of relevant organizations, scholars, researchers, and representatives from the media. The event underscored the importance of collaborative discussions on the safe return of displaced Azerbaijanis to their historical lands.

Aziz Alakbarli, a deputy of the Milli Majlis and Chairman of the West Azerbaijan Community, highlighted the continued efforts of the Azerbaijani parliament in addressing this matter.

"In 2023 alone, the parliament has convened five public hearings on the return to Western Azerbaijan, organized by different committees of the Milli Majlis," he noted.

The discussions reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to ensuring the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of its citizens to their ancestral lands while fostering dialogue among stakeholders to address challenges and outline solutions.