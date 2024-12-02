Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) Market By 2031 - Global Obesity Surge Impacting 2.7 Billion Adults

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) growth analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in medical and increasing prevalence of liver diseases. TIPS is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a vital option for conditions such as portal hypertension, hepatorenal syndrome, and Budd-Chiari syndrome.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market Overview.Market Size: Valued at $93.4 million in 2021, projected to reach $127.9 million by 2031..CAGR: Expected growth rate of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.TIPS ProcedureTransjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt involves creating a pathway within the liver to connect the portal vein with the hepatic vein using a stent. This procedure helps alleviate high blood pressure in the portal vein, which is often elevated due to liver cirrhosis.Key Steps in the Procedure:.Access: A catheter is inserted through the right internal jugular vein..Stent Placement: A stent is placed to maintain the connection between the portal and hepatic veins..Monitoring: Patients are typically monitored post-procedure for complications such as bleeding or hepatic encephalopathy.Drivers of Market Growth1.Rising Liver Disease Prevalence: Increasing cases of portal hypertension and related liver conditions are driving demand for TIPS procedures.2.Obesity Epidemic: The World Obesity Federation estimates that by 2025, approximately 2.7 billion adults will be overweight, contributing to liver diseases such as cirrhosis.3.Aging Population: The geriatric demographic is experiencing higher incidences of liver diseases, further boosting the need for TIPS.4.Shortage of Organ Donors: The growing demand for alternative treatments like TIPS due to limited organ availability.Regional Insights.North America: Dominated the TIPS market in 2021 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high surgery rates..Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by improving healthcare facilities and increasing awareness about liver diseases.Segment AnalysisBy Device Type.Stents: Held the largest market share in 2021, expected to continue this trend due to ongoing R&D..Accessories: Anticipated significant growth due to rising minimally invasive surgeries.By Application.Portal Hypertension: Major contributor to market revenue, driven by increasing cases of liver disease..Others (e.g., Hepatorenal Syndrome): Expected to grow due to rising awareness and diagnosis rates.By End User.Hospitals: The primary end-user segment, benefiting from higher admission rates for liver-related treatments..Specialty Clinics: Projected growth due to specialized care and treatment options available.Challenges and ConsiderationsDespite its benefits, TIPS carries risks such as:.Hepatic Encephalopathy: A condition resulting from toxins bypassing the liver..Heart Failure Risk: Increased blood flow through the heart can lead to complications.ConclusionThe transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt market is poised for steady growth driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for effective treatments for liver diseases. As healthcare providers continue to adopt innovative solutions, TIPS will play a crucial role in managing complex liver conditions effectively.Enquire Before Buying:

