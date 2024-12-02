Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid-Induced Constipation Therapeutics Market by Active Ingredients, Drug Class, Mode of Administration, Distribution - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Opioid Induced Constipation Therapeutics Market grew from USD 65.95 million in 2023 to USD 70.10 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.69%, reaching USD 103.78 million by 2030.



Key market growth factors include the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions, expanding patient knowledge of OIC, and a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure supporting pharmaceutical advancements.

Emerging opportunities involve the development of innovative therapeutics with fewer side effects, such as peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists (PAMORAs). Firms can capitalize on these opportunities through strategic partnerships and research initiatives focusing on personalized medicine.

However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, potential side effects of OIC medications, and high costs could impede market expansion. Moreover, the social stigma associated with opioid use can negatively affect market growth.

Innovations may focus on developing non-pharmacological interventions and digital health tools for preemptive management of OIC. Eco-friendly packaging for pharmaceuticals and AI-driven diagnostic tools could further contribute to industry growth.

Understanding the market's competitive landscape that ranges from branded to generic market entrants, companies should focus on R&D collaborations and geographical expansion to thrive in this space. Given the dynamic nature of this market, businesses have the opportunity to leverage technological advancements and strategic alliances to harness forthcoming opportunities effectively, while remaining flexible to navigate regulatory and social challenges.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Opioid Induced Constipation Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AstraZeneca PLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lantheus, Mylan by Viatris Inc., Pfizer, Inc., RedHill Biopharma Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals by Bausch Health Companies Inc., Shionogo & Co. Ltd., SLA Pharma AG, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Opioid Induced Constipation Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Active Ingredients



Bulk Cathartics, Stimulant Cathartics



Docusate Sodium



Emollient/Lubricant Cathartics



Lubiprostone



Methylnaltrexone Bromide



Naloxegol



Osmotic laxatives

Prostaglandins/Prokinetic Drugs

Drug Class



Locally Acting Chloride Channel Activator (LACCA)



Non-Selective Opioid Antagonist



Peripherally-Restricted μ-Opioid Receptor Antagonist (PAMORA)

μ-Opioid Antagonist

Mode of Administration



Oral

Parenteral

Distribution Channel



Drug Store



Hospital Pharmacies Independent Pharmacies



Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico





United States







California







Florida







Illinois







New York







Ohio







Pennsylvania



Texas



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

Key Attributes