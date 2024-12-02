Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Toilet Rental Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Mobile Toilet Rental market report covers characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The mobile toilet rental market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.37 billion in 2023 to $1.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth seen during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as increased construction activities, a rise in outdoor events, urbanization, expansion in tourism, and the growth of industrial sectors.

The mobile toilet rental market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, a rise in green building projects, expansion in outdoor entertainment, increased infrastructure investments, a growing number of festivals and public gatherings, and an aging population.

Major trends expected during this period include the advancement of smart toilets with IoT integration, eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, enhanced waste management systems, modular and customizable designs, and touchless features.



The mobile toilet rental market is set to expand with the increasing frequency of outdoor events. These events, held in open-air locations such as parks, fields, or public spaces, often involve large crowds and feature activities like entertainment, sports, cultural celebrations, and community gatherings. The surge in outdoor events is fueled by a heightened consumer interest in unique and immersive experiences, a preference for socializing in natural settings, and the rising popularity of festivals and sports activities. Mobile toilets are vital for these events, offering essential sanitation facilities in areas lacking permanent restrooms. For example, according to the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor recreation participation in the U.S. grew by 2.3% in June 2023, reaching 168.1 million people, or 55% of the population aged six and older. This trend is anticipated to drive increased demand for mobile toilet rentals.

Companies in the mobile toilet rental sector are increasingly focusing on premium and aesthetically advanced solutions to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. These high-tech portable bathrooms feature modern designs with futuristic and space-age aesthetics, combining functionality with visual appeal. For instance, in January 2023, Jupe Inc., a US-based company known for its innovative pop-up shelters, introduced The Portal. This high-end portable toilet, priced at $5,000, boasts a sleek design inspired by Bjarke Ingels's Copenhill and Sluishuis projects and Donald Judd's minimalist structures. With its futuristic metallic exterior and stark white interior, The Portal creates a modern, museum-like atmosphere. These units are available for rental, offering a premium sanitation experience for events and temporary installations.

In June 2024, Pit Stop Portables, a Canada-based provider of portable toilet rentals, acquired the portable toilet business and assets of Handi-Can Toilets & Fence Rentals for an undisclosed amount. This strategic acquisition is designed to broaden Pit Stop Portables' service portfolio and strengthen its position in the portable sanitation market. The goal is to enhance market share and service capabilities to meet the increasing demand from construction activities and outdoor events. Handi-Can Toilets & Fence Rentals, a Canada-based company, specializes in portable and mobile toilet rentals along with temporary fencing services.

Major companies operating in the mobile toilet rental market are United Rentals, United Site Services, National Construction Rentals, Satellite Industries Inc., Diamond Environmental Services, PolyJohn Enterprises, Zters, Cal-State Site Services, Sanitech, A Royal Flush, Nature's Call, Biffs, Royal Restrooms, Aqua-Zyme, B&B Portable Toilets, Halco Portables, Handi-Can Portable Toilets, West Coast Disposal, Bhutni International, Onsite Rentals Services (P) Ltd., MVP Rentals, ASAP Site Services Inc., Blue Ribbon Restrooms, John To Go and Porta Kleen.

This report focuses on mobile toilet rental market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified. The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Markets Covered:



By Comfort: Luxury; Regular

By Compartment: Up To 4; Up To 6; Up To 10

By Tank Capacity: Up To 200 Liters; Up To 400 Liters; Up To 600 Liters; Up To 800 Liters; Up To 1000 Liters

By Application: Construction Sites; Special Events; Recreational; Commercial; Other Applications By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

Key Attributes:

