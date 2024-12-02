Cold Weather Over Highlands, Mild Conditions Elsewhere Until Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) -- Relatively cold weather is forecast over high mountainous areas through Thursday, while other regions will experience mild temperatures, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The weather on Monday and Tuesday will see high-altitude clouds with light southeasterly winds, the report stated.On Wednesday, conditions will remain relatively cold over the highlands and mild across the rest of the Kingdom, with low-altitude clouds expected in northern and central areas. There is a slight chance of light, scattered rain in the northern region, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Thursday's forecast indicates similar weather patterns, with relatively cold temperatures over the highlands and mild conditions elsewhere. Low-altitude clouds will appear in northern and central areas, and moderate southwesterly winds will prevail.Expected maximum and minimum temperatures for Monday are: East Amman, 19 C/7 C; West Amman, 17 C/5 C; Northern Highlands, 15 C/4 C; Sharah Highlands, 14 C/2 C; Badia regions, 20 C/6 C; Plains, 19 C/7 C; Northern Jordan Valley, 23 C/10 C; Southern Jordan Valley, 25 C/12 C; Dead Sea, 24 C/11 C; Aqaba, 23 C/11 C.The weather department advised the public to take necessary precautions during the cold evenings and mornings, particularly in the highlands.