Rhombus Expands Global Presence With New UK Office Amid Rising Demand For Cloud-Managed Physical Security

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhombus , a leader in open, cloud-managed physical security, today announced the opening of its new office in London, United Kingdom, due to growing global demand for secure, scalable, and adaptable security solutions. This expansion will enable Rhombus to better serve manufacturing, education, retail, and healthcare industries across North America and Europe.

"With security concerns shifting away from traditional on-premises systems and China-based brands, businesses need solutions offering scalability and transparency," said Joe Weiss, Managing Director, International, Rhombus. "Our commitment to security, openness, and partner collaboration uniquely positions us to lead in the global market. The UK launch results from European demand for our unique and innovative products, deep industry expertise, and strong partner relationships."

Located in the heart of London's Clerkenwell district, the Rhombus UK office will allow it to showcase its products and services in the redeveloped Techspace - a former gin distillery transformed into a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot workspace.

Modern Physical Security Made Easy

Rhombus' open ecosystem provides organizations worldwide with visibility, control, and insights through its seamless integration of security cameras, access control, sensors, and alarms. Key benefits include:



Seamless Deployment: Set up plug-and-play devices in minutes without complex hardware

Scalability: Manage all devices, including cameras, sensors, and alarms, from a single pane of glass

Simplified Management: Streamline investigations with intelligent search and layered data

Advanced Analytics: Respond faster with AI-powered alerts and intelligent insights Open Integrations: Connect flexibly with existing systems and third-party tools for more profound insights



Driving Global Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships

Rhombus' international growth is fueled by a recent $45 million funding round and strategic global partners across its ecosystem. These collaborations enable Rhombus to advance transformative technology initiatives that address the growing need for open, cloud-managed security solutions. Rhombus is gaining traction globally in markets as diverse as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Mexico.

“The launch of our London office marks a pivotal moment in Rhombus's journey to transform physical security worldwide. With this important step in our global expansion, we are thrilled to bring more businesses a modern, open, and secure approach to managing their physical environments,” said Garrett Larsson, CEO, Rhombus.

Celebrating the UK Launch

Rhombus will host an exclusive launch event aboard the Sunborn Yacht Hotel in London on December 3, 2024, to commemorate this milestone. The celebration coincides with Rhombus' participation in the Security and Fire Excellence Awards and the UK's premier physical security tradeshow, Anticipate London (IFSEC), showcasing the company's industry leadership and innovative solutions.

Follow Rhombus



on Facebook

on LinkedIn

on X on YouTube

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: Contact: Bret Clement ...