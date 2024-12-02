Food Colors Global Market Is Set T Grow At A Rate Of 8.1%, Projected To Reach $5.1 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Colors Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

Accurate predictions for the global food colors market are now at your fingertips. Based on market analyses, the food colors market size has grown impressively in recent years. The value of the industry, which was $3.45 billion in 2023, is literally colorful, projected to expand to $3.73 billion in 2024. An impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1% fuels this surge. Market growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as an increased demand for processed and convenience foods, growth in awareness of food presentation and aesthetics, global expansion of the food and beverage industry, and a renewed need for differentiation and branding in food products. Other pivotal aspects include regulatory approval, safe usage of food colors, and the growing demand for natural and clean-label food coloring solutions.

Get A Free Sample Report For Further Insights:

What Is The Food Colors Market Growth Forecast?

Looking to the future, the food colors market size is predicted to witness significant growth. By 2028, the market could soar to an estimated $5.1 billion, continuing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The accelerated market growth during the forecast period is forecasted due to the adoption of exotic and unique food color varieties, emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable food coloring ingredients, research and development in plant-based and botanical food colors. The booming demand for food colors in nutraceutical and dietary supplement applications, expansion of food colors in confectionery and baking industries, and a growing interest in customized and specialty food coloring solutions are also factors in the market's growth. Indeed, anthocyanins and superfood colors, coloring foods and concentrated extracts, microencapsulation of sensitive colors, personalization and custom blends, emulsion-based coloring systems all represent the catered flavors of the vibrant food colors market.

What Is Driving The Food Colors Market?

The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the growth of the food colors market in the coming years. Embodying all businesses involved in the production, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials, the food and beverage sector is diverse, including both fresh and processed foods, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Food colors play a critical role, added to food and beverages to preserve the original color and texture, which can be lost during cooking and preparation due to a variety of chemical and physical processes. For example, in March 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that approximately 14.7 million tonnes of food and non-alcoholic beverages were sold from grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, food stores, and fresh food markets across Australia in the year 2020-2021. This 1.4% increase, compared to the previous year, reflects the overall escalating demand from the food and beverage industry, driving the growth of the food colors market.

Report Link:

Who Are The Major Players In The Food Colors Market?

Major companies operating in the food colors market include Chr Hansen Holding A/S, D.D. Williamson & Co Inc., Kalsec Inc., Döhler GmbH, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Sensient Technologies Corporation, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, LycoRed Ltd., AromataGroup SRL, Givaudan SA, Naturex Ltd., Mane Kancor Ingredients Private Ltd., FMC Corporation, Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik SE, Frutarom Industries Ltd., GNT Group BV, San-Ei Gen., Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd., and others.

What Are The Emerging Trends And Investments In The Food Colors Market?

Increasing investments in technological advancements are shaping the food colors market. Major companies in the food colors sector are focused on investing in food coloring technology to meet consumer demand. For instance, in October 2022, International Flavors and Fragnances IFF inaugurated a new Singapore Innovation Centre, part of its global network of research, creative and application centers that focus on integrating the technologies, capabilities, and expertise of all its business divisions, such as nourish, health & biosciences, scent and pharma solutions.

What Are Key Food Colors Market Segments?

The food colors market, as covered in this report, is divided by criteria like:

1 Type: Natural, Synthetic, Nature Identical

2 Form: Liquid, Powder, Gel

3 Application: Dairy, Meat Products, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Processed Food And Vegetables, Oils And Fats, Other Applications

Which Region Is The Largest In The Food Colors Market?

With regard to regional influence, North America claimed the top perch in the food colors market in 2023. However, the featured regions in the food colors market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Dehydrators Global Market Report 2024

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2024

Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: ...

Follow us on LinkedIn:

Watch us on YouTube:

Discover our Global Market Model: global-market-model .



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.