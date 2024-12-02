Al-Shamsi: The 53rd Union Day confirms the connection to our roots and ancient heritage

(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah-September 2024

On the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Union Day, His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, expressed his pride and appreciation for the country’s achievements under the banner of the Union.

Al-Shamsi extended his warmest congratulations to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on this national occasion, asking God to perpetuate the nation’s security, stability, progress, and prosperity.”

His Excellency stated, “The 53rd Union Day comes to remind us of the great historical moment which marked the establishment of our beloved country on December 2nd, 1971, at the hands of the Founding Fathers led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. We have faith that our wise leadership spares no effort in achieving the happiness of citizens and residents, building an integrated society that enjoys security and prosperity, and creating a competitive knowledge economy. We also believe in their ambitious vision for the future that aims to make our country one of the happiest, most tolerant, and most advanced countries in the world, to take the position it deserves among nations."

Al-Shamsi further pointed out, "Union Day is not just a national yearly occasion, but rather an opportunity to confirm our connection to our roots and ancient heritage, and to celebrate the values of tolerance, coexistence, and joint work on which our country was founded. The country’s success is the result of a wise vision, wise leadership, and dedicated efforts from the nation’s sons."





MENAFN02122024005264011820ID1108945207