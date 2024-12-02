Global wine production to hit record low in 2024, due to impact of climate challenges

(MENAFN) Global wine production is projected to hit a record low in 2024, largely due to the impact of climate-related challenges, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV). In its 2024 World Wine Production Outlook, the OIV estimates that global wine production will range between 227 million and 235 million hectolitres. This would represent a 13 percent decrease from the ten-year average, potentially making it the smallest global wine output since 1961.



France, the world's top wine producer in 2023, has experienced the most significant decrease in production, primarily due to adverse weather conditions across the country. As a result, Italy is set to overtake France as the largest wine producer in 2024. The ongoing climatic challenges have severely affected France's vineyards, with extreme weather events like droughts and heatwaves playing a major role in reducing yields.



In the Southern Hemisphere, wine production volumes are also expected to remain low, marking the lowest output in two decades. The OIV attributes this decline to similar climatic conditions that have affected both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, reducing harvests across key wine-producing regions.



The OIV, established in 1924, is an intergovernmental organization focused on scientific research related to vines and wine. Its work is crucial for providing global data and insights on the wine industry, especially regarding the growing impact of climate change on production patterns.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108945147