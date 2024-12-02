Iranian official reports increase in output capacity at South Azadegan Oil field

(MENAFN) The acting head of technical inspection at Arvandan Oil and Company, Iman Etemad, recently announced a notable increase in production capacity at the South Azadegan oil field. This achievement was made possible by overcoming several technical hurdles, particularly with in-service welding and pipeline branching operations on saltwater well pipelines. The project was part of an effort to boost production quickly, in line with directives from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).



Etemad explained that the company responded to NIOC’s push to increase production by organizing expert meetings to develop effective solutions. One of the primary challenges faced was the limited processing capacity at South Azadegan. To address this, the company decided to create pipeline branches from saltwater wells, allowing for the transfer of crude oil to other facilities in West Karoun and North Azadegan, which expanded production capacity.



To ensure continuous production during this critical period, the company implemented in-service welding and hot-tapping techniques. These methods allowed necessary pipeline branches to be created without halting production, which was essential to meeting the increased demand. The welding and branching operations were performed while maintaining fluid flow, ensuring that production was not interrupted.



Given the high risks associated with the operations, especially due to elevated pressure and temperature during welding, the company adhered to strict safety standards. Specialized equipment was used to safely conduct reinforcement sleeve welding and pipeline branching, ensuring that the operations were executed without compromising the safety of personnel or equipment.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108945114