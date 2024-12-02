Ojas'24 Culminates In Grandeur: Jaipuria Institute Of Management, Lucknow Wraps Up Two-Day Cultural Fiesta

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, November 30, 2024 – Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, concluded its annual cultural extravaganza, Ojas'24, with unmatched vibrancy and grandeur. The two-day fest, themed“90's Nostalgia”, was a dynamic celebration of talent, creativity, and youthful exuberance.



Ojas'24 brought together students from colleges across Lucknow and neighboring areas, creating a lively for budding talent. Featuring many events, including art, music, literary competitions, and quizzes, the festival offered an exhilarating experience for participants and attendees alike.



The event was a testament to Jaipuria Lucknow's commitment to holistic education, providing future managers with opportunities to hone their skills, celebrate their passions, and express their individuality.



Inaugural Ceremony Highlights



Ojas'24 was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished guests:

.Chief Guest: Shri Brajesh Pathak, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh

.Guest of Honour: Dr. Kumkum Dhar, Head of Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan, Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh

During the inaugural ceremony, Shri Brajesh Pathak urged students to embrace cultural collaborations as a pathway to balanced decision-making and leadership development. He compared the youth to "diamonds and gold," encouraging them to preserve India's heritage and prepare to lead the nation in fields like science, management, and infrastructure.



Dr. Kumkum Dhar captivated the audience with her insights on the transformative power of fine arts. Drawing inspiration from her mentor, Pandit Lachhu Maharaj, she emphasized the role of art in fostering self-management, fearlessness, and inspiration, while encouraging students to excel in their chosen fields.

Dr. Kavita Pathak, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, warmly welcomed the dignitaries, commending Shri Pathak's contributions to enhancing health services in Uttar Pradesh and honoring Dr. Dhar's legacy as a cultural icon.





The Grand Finale: Celebrity Night with Ash King



The highlight of Ojas'24 was an unforgettable performance by Ash King, the sensational Bollywood playback singer. Known for chartbusters like Te Amo, Baarish, and Just Go to Hell Dil, Ash King delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience spellbound. His soulful voice and energetic presence made the closing night a truly magical experience.



About Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow:



Established in 1995, Jaipuria Lucknow is the flagship campus among the four Jaipuria campuses. Nestled in Gomti Nagar, at the heart of Lucknow, this picturesque campus offers an ideal educational environment. This top-ranking management institute in Lucknow offers four AICTE-approved programs – PGDM, PGDM (Financial Services), PGDM (Retail Management), and a Doctoral Level fellow program in Management.

Under the leadership of Dr. Kavita Pathak, the Jaipuria Institute of Management in Lucknow boasts a team of highly experienced full-time faculty, supplemented by accomplished industry professionals and academicians as visiting faculty.



About Jaipuria Group:



The Jaipuria legacy of education commenced in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the visionary and esteemed educationist, Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria. This unique heritage spanning seven decades and four generations sets Jaipuria apart from other educational institutes.

Today, Jaipuria Institute of Management stands as one of India's largest groups to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs, leaving an indelible mark on the national stage with four management institutes in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In the K-12 segment, Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools are recognized as some of the leading educational institutions in the country, dedicated to providing access to high-quality national-level education.



For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Prem Pandey

Email: ...



JAIPURIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT

Website:



Company :-JAIPURIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT

User :- Prem Pandey

Email :-...

Mobile:- 9873935855

Url :-

Other articles by Jaipuria