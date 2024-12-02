Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2024: Major Drivers, Key Trends And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fermented Ingredients Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

According to the Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2024, the fermented ingredients market has shown significant growth in recent years and is expected to further rise from $35.08 billion in 2023 to $38.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. This growth is largely attributed to increased consumer demand for natural and clean label ingredients, rising health consciousness of the benefits of fermented foods, and burgeoning demand for functional and nutrient-rich ingredients.

Will the Fermented Ingredients Market Continue to Grow in 2024?

Coupled with the initial growth in the historic period, the fermented ingredients market is expected to continue its strong growth in the next few years, increasing up to $54.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. Adoption rates of fermented ingredients in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, as well as an emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly food production practices, are anticipated to bolster this market's growth in the forecast period.

Simultaneously, research and development in fermented ingredients for personalized nutrition, the necessity for reduced sugar and salt alternatives in food formulations, and the expansion of fermented ingredients in animal feed and pet food industries all point to continued market growth.

Which Factors are Driving the Growth of the Fermented Ingredients Market?

An accelerated interest in healthier lifestyles and diets, as well as the prevalence of digestive problems and obesity, offers a unique opportunity for fermented ingredient market-propelled growth. Restorative and supportive of the digestive system, fermented ingredients are rich in lactic acid bacteria and also aid in reducing blood pressure and improving cholesterol levels.

According to recent data from the World Health Organization, based in Switzerland, the rise in obesity levels further compounds this market's growth. As of March, 2022, it is estimated that 650 million adults, 340 million teenagers, and 39 million children will be obese. This quantity is predicted to increase further, with the WHO anticipating another 167 million adults and children to become overweight or obese by 2025.

These health-related concerns, paired with changing consumer preferences toward fermented and healthy foods, are expected to significantly impact the demand for fermented ingredients over the next few years.

Who are the Key Players in the Fermented Ingredients market?

The global fermented ingredients market is guided by the operations of leading companies including Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Döhler Plc, Cargill Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Vander Mill LLC, Citizen Cider LLC, India Cocoa Pvt. Ltd., Red Boat Trading Co. Ltd., Squid Ltd., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, International B.V, Kerry plc, DIANA Group Ltd., Olam International Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Associated British Foods plc, Angel yeast Co. Ltd., Bakel Group, Lactobacillus, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Orkla ASA, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Oleon NV, Zhengzhou Honest Food Co. Ltd., Stepan Company, Dohler Group SE.

Emerging Trends in the Fermented Ingredients Market

A significant trend gaining traction in the fermented ingredients market is resilience towards sustainable alternatives. The ability to use bioreactors in place of animals and fields for food production epitomizes this, requiring fewer environmental inputs, particularly water and land. Finland-based VTT Technical Research Centre, for instance, uses fungus to create nature-identical egg white protein. This approach can be used to cultivate a myriad of plant cells, including avocado, cocoa, or berries, by using fermentation. The Netherlands-based Protein Brewery also manufactures meat alternatives from fungi under their Fermotein brand.

Market Segmentation: Analysis by Type, Form, and Application

1 By Type: The market is segmented into Amino Acids, Organic Acids, Polymers, Vitamins, Industrial Enzymes, and Antibiotics.

2 By Form: The market is divided into Liquid and Dry categories.

3 By Application: The market segments can be categorized under Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications.

Regional Growth and Opportunities in the Fermented Ingredients Market

Geographically, North America market represented the largest region in the fermented ingredients market in 2023. The forecasted rapid growth in Asia-Pacific makes it the most potential region in the forecast period. The covered areas include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

