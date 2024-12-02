Global Chronic Ocular Pain Market Poised To Reach $12.44 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.58% Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global chronic ocular pain , valued at US$ 7.19 billion in 2023, is projected to achieve significant growth, reaching a market valuation of US$ 12.44 billion by 2032. This robust expansion, driven by a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period (2024–2032), highlights the rising demand for advanced solutions for chronic ocular pain.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-Chronic ocular pain, often associated with conditions such as dry eye syndrome, ocular surgeries, and autoimmune disorders, has emerged as a critical healthcare concern worldwide. Increasing awareness about early diagnosis and the availability of innovative treatment options are pivotal factors contributing to the market's growth.Market DynamicsDriver: Increasing digital screen time causing eye strain and chronic ocular discomfortThe exponential rise in digital screen usage has become a defining characteristic of modern life, profoundly impacting ocular health. As of 2023, individuals globally spend an average of over seven hours daily on digital devices such as smartphones, computers, and tablets. This surge is attributed to factors like remote work, online education, and digital entertainment. The extensive screen time leads to eye strain and discomfort, collectively known as digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome. Eye care clinics have reported seeing over 10,000 new cases annually related to prolonged screen exposure, indicating a significant rise in screen-induced ocular issues. Among working professionals, the shift towards digital workplaces has intensified screen exposure. Surveys indicate that over 80% of employees use computers for at least six hours a day, with many exceeding eight hours due to remote working conditions. This prolonged exposure contributes to symptoms like headaches, blurred vision, and chronic eye pain. The increase in video conferencing has added to this strain, with platforms reporting user bases exceeding 300 million daily participants globally.Children and adolescents are similarly affected, with studies revealing that youths aged 8 to 18 spend an average of six hours daily on screens for education and leisure. This early exposure raises concerns about long-term ocular health, including a higher risk of developing myopia and chronic eye discomfort. Educational institutions have noted a 15% increase in students reporting vision-related issues, prompting initiatives to reduce screen time and promote eye health. Healthcare professionals emphasize the urgency of addressing this driver, as the number of individuals affected by digital eye strain is projected to grow. The World Health Organization recognizes excessive screen time as a public health concern, with estimates suggesting that over one billion people could be at risk of digital eye strain by 2030. Efforts are underway to promote preventive measures, such as regular eye examinations and adopting the 20-20-20 rule, aiming to mitigate the impact of increasing digital screen time on ocular health.For more information about the market trends and forecasts, contact us:-Top Players in Chronic Ocular Pain Market.Opdenas Lifesciences.Alcon Inc..Bausch & Lomb.Novartis AG.Sun Pharmaceutical.Laboratorios Salvat S.A..OKYO Pharma Limited.Ocular Therapeutix, Inc..Kala Pharmaceuticals (A.Formosa Pharmaceuticals.Surface Ophthalmics.Sylentis.Aldeyra Therapeutics.AbbVie Inc.Vyluma, Inc.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Indication.Dry Eye Disease.Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.Scleritis.Episcleritis.Sjögren's Syndrome.Pterygium.Contact Lens Intolerance.OthersBy Treatment Type.Pharmacological Treatments.Analgesics.Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs).Opioids.Corticosteroids.Antibiotics/Antivirals.Mydriatics/Cycloplegics.Others.Non-Pharmacological Treatments.Physical Therapies.Cold Compresses.Warm Compresses.Home Remedies.Eye Drops.OthersBy Application.Post-Surgical Pain.Trauma-Induced Pain.Infection-Induced Pain.OthersBy Route of Administration.Topical.Oral.InjectableBy End User.Hospitals.Opthalmic Clinics.Homecare Settings.OthersBy Gender.Male.FemaleBy Age Group.Up to 10 Yrs.10 to 25 Yrs.25 to 40 Yrs.41 to 55 Yrs.55 to 70 Yrs.Above 70 YrsBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).UAE.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 