Russian official confirms Iran’s request to acquire EAEU observer status approved

(MENAFN) A senior Russian official has confirmed that Iran's request for observer state status at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has been approved during a meeting of the union's executive body, attended by the deputy prime ministers of the member states. Dmitry Volvach, Russia’s Deputy of Economic Development, made the announcement on Saturday, according to Sputnik news agency.



Volvach stated that the request would be further considered at a meeting of the heads of the EAEU member states, scheduled for December 2024. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which is the executive body of the EAEU, plays a crucial role in implementing decisions made by the union’s governing bodies.



The meeting of the EEC deputy prime ministers took place on Friday, November 29, during which they approved a draft decision from the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to grant Iran observer state status. This approval marks a significant step forward for Iran in its bid to join the EAEU as an observer state.



Having submitted its request in August 2024, Iran is now one step closer to officially obtaining the observer status, pending approval by the heads of the EAEU member states.

