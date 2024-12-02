Amount of people tripping to Petra drops by 64 percent because of regional situations

(MENAFN) Chairman of the Petra Development and Region Authority (PDTRA), Fares Braizat, stated that the amount of people tripping to Petra dropped in the current year by 64 percent compared to the previous year because of the condition in the country.



Braizat informed Al-Mamlaka Tv on Thursday that the amount of international visitors to Petra declined in the current year by 75 percent compared to the previous year because of the condition in the nation.



If a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, there is going to be a great influx of trippers in the upcoming year, he further noted.



Braizat also revised information of a USD15 million grant to establish 18 projects in Petra.



The overall value of the grant is USD15 million, spread through 5 major outputs, from which 18 projects branch out, including one project for the PDTRA with a participation of 5 percent of the overall value of the grant, totaling USD750,000, based on what Breizat stated.

MENAFN02122024000045016755ID1108944899