Fiorentina’s midfielder Edoardo Bove collapses during Serie A match against Inter Milan

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident during Fiorentina’s match against Milan, midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch and was rushed into a medically induced coma. The frightening event took place in the 16th minute, forcing the immediate abandonment of the match. Medical staff from both teams rushed to Bove’s aid, and his teammates, along with players, formed a protective circle around him while he received treatment.



Bove was quickly transported to Careggi Hospital in Florence, where a statement was issued by Fiorentina and the hospital. The statement confirmed that Bove was under pharmacological sedation in intensive care. It also reassured the public that initial cardiological and neurological evaluations showed no acute damage to his central nervous or cardiopulmonary systems. A further assessment was scheduled within 24 hours to monitor his condition more closely.



Reports from Sky Italia offered some hope, revealing that Bove regained consciousness during the transfer to the hospital and was able to breathe on his own. His family, including his parents and girlfriend, were among the first to arrive at the hospital, along with Fiorentina's head coach, Raffaele Palladino, several key players, and club officials. The mayor of Florence also visited the hospital to show support.



This distressing episode has cast a shadow over the Serie A match, but the quick response from medical teams and the early positive signs in Bove's recovery have brought some relief. Fans, teammates, and the wider football community continue to send their thoughts and prayers to Bove and his family.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108944893