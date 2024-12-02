(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of State announces the suspension of strategic ties with Georgia following its decision to halt negotiations on EU accession until 2028. The announcement highlights that Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, has abandoned its commitment to fully integrate into the European Union and NATO, as outlined in the Georgian constitution. This decision has effectively dismissed the opportunity to strengthen relations with Europe and increased Georgia's vulnerability to influence from the Kremlin.



The statement emphasizes that Georgian citizens overwhelmingly support integration with Europe. The U.S. Department of State condemned the excessive use of force by police against Georgian citizens exercising their rights to assembly and free expression, including peaceful protest. It called for all parties involved to ensure that protests remain peaceful.



In response to Georgia’s actions, the U.S. has suspended its cooperation with the country. The statement further noted that Georgian Dream’s anti-democratic actions had undermined the core principles of the U.S.-Georgia Strategic Partnership, which was built on shared values such as democracy, rule of law, civil society, respect for human rights, and anti-corruption efforts. Consequently, the U.S. has suspended this cooperative mechanism.



This development marks a significant shift in U.S.-Georgia relations and reflects growing tensions regarding Georgia’s political direction and its stance on European integration. The U.S. decision to pause strategic ties underscores concerns over the country's commitment to democratic principles and its alignment with the West.

