Study reveals German companies not sufficiently prepared for use of AI

(MENAFN) A recent study has revealed that companies in Germany are not sufficiently prepared for the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The study, conducted by networking company Cisco, showed that Germany is lagging behind other European countries in AI readiness. Only 6 percent of the surveyed companies in Germany are well-prepared to handle AI, which marks a slight decline from the previous year. Additionally, 29 percent of companies reported being at least somewhat well-prepared.



Christian Korf, a member of Cisco Germany's executive management, noted that Germany now ranks in the middle of the pack in Europe regarding AI preparedness. He expressed concern that Germany is being outperformed by other countries. The study ranks Germany sixth in Europe, trailing behind the UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. A year ago, Germany was ranked third in the survey, and Korf emphasized that this decline was a worrying sign for the country's AI prospects.



The Cisco study, which has been conducted annually since 2023, surveyed nearly 8,000 IT leaders from companies with more than 500 employees worldwide. In this year's study, about 300 German leaders were included. Korf pointed out that there is a significant gap between expectations and the actual implementation of AI strategies. Many companies have developed ambitious AI plans but have not yet been able to execute them effectively.



The study found that while 77 percent of the surveyed companies in Germany claimed to have an AI strategy, only 36 percent had the technical infrastructure to use AI effectively. Furthermore, only 40 percent of companies had the necessary experts to implement AI solutions. These findings highlight the challenges German companies face in making AI a reality in their operations, despite having strategic plans in place.

