The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Orthopaedic Surgeon And Qualified Medical Evaluator: John Larsen, MD

John Larsen, MD is a respected Orthopedic Surgeon who is highly specialized in common and complex spine procedures. He has been a trusted resource by workers and attorneys for primary medical-legal cases, Qualified Medical Evaluations (QMEs), and Worker's Compensation cases for over 30 years.

Dr Larsen has registered QME exam locations with The Guardian Group in the following cities:



Sacramento

Roseville

Elk Grove

Stockton

Modesto

Visalia

Fresno

Clovis

Hanford Tulare

Dr. Larsen has had thousands of satisfied patient encounters, primarily treating cervical, thoracic, lumbar, and sacral spine injuries. He is also well-versed in the foundational principles of general orthopedics and has treated a variety of musculoskeletal pain conditions in his practice. People injured at work and participating in sports have flocked to Dr. Larsen for his expertise in orthopedic conditions. He treats every individual patient with top-tier empathy and care that they deserve.

He has accumulated multiple accolades over the years. He was granted his medical degree at the University of Washington, School of Medicine, and pursued his dream to be an orthopedic surgeon as a medical resident at the prestigious University of Southern California Medical Center. Dr. Larsen has been the President of Downey Orthopedic Medical Group throughout his tenure from 1995 through 2015. He is a recognized and published author of several peer-reviewed medical journals. He has an intense familiarity with the American Medical Association's Guide to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment and has discussed its contents with the authors themselves.

Dr. Larsen also values the community and plays an active role in the future of healthcare. He dedicates a portion of his time to educating the public on common musculoskeletal conditions and the appropriate course of action. He also spends time teaching prospective medical residents and fellows the principles of orthopedics in order to advance the health of the community for future generations.