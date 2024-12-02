Ukrainian Navy Eliminates Over 5K Russian Troops In November
Date
12/2/2024 1:09:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In November 2024, units of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed 5,610 Russian invaders, 31 armored combat vehicles, and 15 enemy tanks.
This was reported by the press service of the Navy on facebook , as relayed by Ukrinform.
According to the report, Russian personnel losses due to the Navy combat operations from November 1 to 30 of this year amount to approximately 5,610 individuals.
Additionally, 91 vehicles, 22 watercraft, eight artillery systems, 31 armored combat vehicles, 15 tanks, and 10 ammunition depots were destroyed.
Also, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed 3,624 FPV drones, 26 operational-tactical UAVs, 24 Shahed-136/131 drones, four Lancet-type drones
Read also: Border guards destroy Russian ammunition depot using drone
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 1, 2024, are estimated at approximately 742,130 personnel.
MENAFN02122024000193011044ID1108944772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.