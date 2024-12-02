Ukrainian Navy Eliminates Over 5K Russian Troops In November

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In November 2024, units of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed 5,610 Russian invaders, 31 armored combat vehicles, and 15 enemy tanks.

This was reported by the press service of the Navy on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to the report, Russian personnel losses due to the Navy combat operations from November 1 to 30 of this year amount to approximately 5,610 individuals.

Additionally, 91 vehicles, 22 watercraft, eight artillery systems, 31 armored combat vehicles, 15 tanks, and 10 ammunition depots were destroyed.

Also, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed 3,624 FPV drones, 26 operational-tactical UAVs, 24 Shahed-136/131 drones, four Lancet-type drones

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 1, 2024, are estimated at approximately 742,130 personnel.