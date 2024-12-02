Superb Verstappen Turns Setback Into Another Dominant Qatar GP Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Lusail: A grid penalty did little to shake Max Verstappen's resolve. The newly-crowned four-time world champion delivered a performance reminiscent of his heroics at Lusail International Circuit last year, securing his second consecutive F1 Qatar Grand Prix crown in commanding style last night.

The eventful 57-lap race in front of a full house was a spectacle of drama, marked by three safety car appearances, multiple punctures, numerous crashes and a flurry of penalties.

Amid the chaos, Red Bull's Max Verstappen showcased his brilliance, avoiding the mayhem to produce a flawless performance and claim his ninth win of the season and the 63rd of his career after finishing ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Race winner Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (C), second-placed Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (L) and third-placed McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri celebrate on the podium in Lusail, on December 1, 2024. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace / AFP)

Oscar Piastri claimed third place but his team McLaren will have to wait for the next week's Abu Dhabi finale to fight for their first constructors title since 1998 as Lando Norris in second McLaren had to settle for 10th place following a late 10-second stop-go penalty.

George Russell of Mercedes secured fourth place despite getting a late time penalty followed by Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz respectively. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished seventh ahead of Zhou Guanyu of Sauber. Kevin Magnussen of Haas was ninth after Norris was dropped to 10th.

Last year in Qatar, Verstappen had cruised to victory from pole position. However, a one-grid penalty this time saw him stripped of Saturday's pole after being penalised for impeding Mercedes driver George Russell.

Starting behind Russell, Verstappen demonstrated why he remains unmatched, turning the setback into yet another dominant triumph. The Dutchman, who sealed his fourth world title in Las Vegas, immediately took the lead into Turn 1 which he maintained until the finish.

“It was a very good race,” the 27-year-old said.“Of course already yesterday in qualifying the car was a lot better. Today, that first stint was very, very fast.”

The drama unfolded on the very first lap when Franco Colapinto and Alpine's Esteban Ocon crashed out after a collision involving Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Norris continued to challenge Verstappen for the best part of the race before he was penalised for failing to slow under the yellow flags.

“Lando and I were just within 1.8s of each other the whole time, pushing each other and honestly it was a lot of fun out there. This track has a lot of grip and this year the tyres were really holding on so that was honestly a lot of fun to be really pushing the tyre. We went really long on that first stint,” said Verstappen.

“After that of course there were a few Safety Car moments that you had to take care, but very happy. It's been a while in the dry to be this competitive and very proud of everyone within the team to turn it around within a day. They definitely also deserve this victory.”

Norris said:“I don't know if I've missed it or just been dumb. But, yeah, the rule is if you don't slow down under a yellow that's the penalty, so it's a fair penalty.”

Leclerc's runner-up finish helped Ferrari cut McLaren's lead to 21 points in constructors' championship. Despite Verstappen's victory, defending champions Red Bull went out of contention.

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix yesterday. AFP

“I am happy and I expect very tight finish in the championship next weekend. But 21 points is still a big margin,” said Leclerc after finishing 6.031s behind Verstappen.

The drama though continued when a mirror from Kevin Magnussen's Haas car fell onto the main straight. Valtteri Bottas ran over the debris in 34th lap, scattering it across the circuit with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz both suffering punctures.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton finished 12th ahead of Bottas after being hit by double penalty including a five-second penalty for a false start.

Results

1: Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 57 laps

2: Charles Leclerc Ferrari +6.031

3: Oscar Piastri McLaren +6.819

4: George Russell Mercedes +14.104

5: Pierre Gasly Alpine +16.782

6: Carlos Sainz Ferrari +17.476

7: Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +19.867

8: Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +25.360

9: Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +32.177

10: Lando Norris McLaren +35.762

11: Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +50.243

12: Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +56.122

13: Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +61.100

14: Liam Lawson VCARB +62.656

15: Alexander Albon Williams +1 lap

Did not finish

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Franco Colapinto, Williams

Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Teams standings

1: McLaren Mercedes - 640

2: Ferrari - 619

3: Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT - 581

4: Mercedes - 446

5: Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes - 92

6: Alpine Renault - 59

7: Haas Ferrari - 54

8: RB Honda RBPT - 46

9: Williams Mercedes - 17

10: Kick Sauber Ferrari - 4

Formula 1 DRIVERS STANDINGS

1: Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT - 429

2: Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren Mercedes - 349

3: Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari - 341

4: Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren Mercedes - 291

5: Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari - 272

6: George Russell (GBR) Mercedes - 235

7: Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes - 211

8: Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT - 152

9: Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes - 68

10: Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas Ferrari - 37