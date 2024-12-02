SpaceX introduces fifth mission strengthening US government investigation satellite architecture

(MENAFN) SpaceX held its fifth opening of National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) flourished architecture on Saturday from California.



The NRO stated it collaborated with the US Space Force’s Space Launch Delta 30 as well as SpaceX to successfully introduce the NROL-126 mission that involves SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.



It took place from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 3:10 a.m. ET.



"This mission is the fifth launch of the NRO’s proliferated architecture, showcasing the efficiency of delivery on orbit for this program," the NRO stated in a statement, adding "Today’s successful mission follows the NROL-167 launch on Oct. 24, and the ongoing pace of deployment continues to diversify NRO’s operational satellite constellation."



"For more than 60 years, the NRO has successfully met the needs of its U.S. intelligence, military, civil, and allied partners. It remains the world’s leader in unique intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems," the statement noted.



"The NRO’s next-generation systems will help ensure that the right data is delivered to the right user at the right time, faster than ever before. Approximately a half dozen launches supporting NRO’s proliferated architecture are planned for 2024, with additional launches expected through 2028."

