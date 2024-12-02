(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 1 December 2024, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia – The Almana Hospital in Al Khobar, a leading healthcare provider in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, has successfully conducted a complex orthopedic procedure by installing the computer-guided "Ilizarov" device to treat a patient with a longstanding leg deformity. The completion of this advanced procedure marks an outstanding achievement in the field of limb lengthening, deformity, reconstruction and orthopedic surgeries in the Kingdom, a testament to Almana Hospitals’ dedication and expertise in treating serious and complex orthopedic cases that meet the highest medical and international standards.



The 44-year-old male patient, suffering from a long-term deformity and chronic pain in his left leg and ankle, had previously undergone surgeries at another hospital in the region for reduction and fixation using traditional methods with plates and screws. These attempts failed to improve his condition, leaving him unable to stand or walk properly which severely impacted his daily life.



After consulting with Dr. Mohannad Aliyan, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at Almana Hospital and an expert in limb lengthening, deformity and reconstruction, the computerized Ilizarov method was recommended as the optimal surgical solution for the patient’s condition. The surgical team at Almana Hospital, led by Dr. Aliyan chose this approach due to its ability to prevent further damage to tissues already affected by the failed initial surgery while minimizing the risk of infection. The use of the computerized hexapod fixator also allows for highly precise reduction and correction of the deformity. Moreover, this method enables early mobilization, which significantly reduces the risk of complications associated with prolonged immobility, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and respiratory issues.



Dr. Mohannad Aliyan, who has performed over 300 surgeries utilizing the Ilizarov technique at Almana Hospitals, explained, “This advanced approach provides a comprehensive solution, allowing patients to regain mobility and significantly enhance their quality of life. The Ilizarov device stands out for its precision and efficiency in treating complex cases. After surgery, the patient’s data is input into a program that performs precise calculations to correct physical deformities with exceptional accuracy, achieving near-perfect results. This cutting-edge technology not only improves surgical outcomes but also opens new horizons in the treatment of challenging orthopedic conditions.” The doctor added, “I am extremely proud of the team’s diligence and cooperation on this case and I’m confident that we can help more patients in the Kingdom through our joint expertise and the application of the latest advancements while adhering to the highest global standards in limb lengthening, deformity and reconstruction and orthopedic surgery.”



Mana AlMana, CEO of Almana Group of Hospitals, commented on this accomplishment, saying: “This achievement underscores Almana Hospitals’ dedication to patient-centric care. By combining cutting-edge medical advancements with the extensive expertise of our team, we ensure that patients receive the best surgical care. Our commitment lies in providing healthcare services using the most advanced techniques.”



