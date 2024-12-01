عربي


Secretary Blinken And Turkish FM Fidan Discuss Situation In Ukraine And S Caucasus

Secretary Blinken And Turkish FM Fidan Discuss Situation In Ukraine And S Caucasus


12/1/2024 3:11:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was reported that the state officials of the two countries exchanged views on the recent situation in Ukraine and the South Caucasus.

The latest situation in Syria was mainly discussed in the telephone conversation.

Minister Fidan said that his country is against any event that will increase instability in the region, and in this context, supports the reduction of tension in Syria.

Noting the importance of the conclusion of the political process between the authorities and the opposition in order to establish peace and tranquility in Syria, Fidan stressed that they will never allow any terrorist activity against civilians.

The minister also stressed the need for the continuity of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, the immediate restoration of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

AzerNews

