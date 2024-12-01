Secretary Blinken And Turkish FM Fidan Discuss Situation In Ukraine And S Caucasus
12/1/2024 3:11:41 PM
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone
conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,
Azernews reports, citing Turkiye's Ministry of
Foreign Affairs.
It was reported that the state officials of the two countries
exchanged views on the recent situation in Ukraine and the South
Caucasus.
The latest situation in Syria was mainly discussed in the
telephone conversation.
Minister Fidan said that his country is against any event that
will increase instability in the region, and in this context,
supports the reduction of tension in Syria.
Noting the importance of the conclusion of the political process
between the authorities and the opposition in order to establish
peace and tranquility in Syria, Fidan stressed that they will never
allow any terrorist activity against civilians.
The minister also stressed the need for the continuity of the
ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, the immediate restoration of
the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of humanitarian
aid to the region.
