EU To Open Two Negotiation Clusters With Ukraine In First Half Of 2025 - EU Council President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union will open two clusters in Ukraine's accession talks in the first half of 2025.

This was stated by European Council President Antonio Costa, who spoke at a joint press with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Costa, the EU is impressed that Ukraine was able to carry out most of the most important reforms necessary for joining the European Union amid the war, noting that this is the first time in history an applicant country is doing so.

Admitting that the ongoing work is a joint effort, Costa said the officials in the EU, including the newly appointed Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, are working hard alongside the Ukrainian team to help Ukraine prepare and achieve the EU decision on accession. In the next six months, two new negotiation clusters will be opened, Costa assured.

He added that at the same time, during the negotiation process, steps could be taken towards Ukraine's gradual accession to the EU. Then, certain categories of goods could enter the EU single market, as if Ukraine were already a member of the European Community, Costa noted.

According to the EU Council president, the EU cannot manage the process, because this is about business, and this is a geopolitical decision, but the issue's urgency is reportedly obvious to parties.

There is political will in place, Costa went on to say, to help Ukraine meet all the necessary criteria, and officials in Brussels are absolutely certain that Ukraine is capable of achieving results quickly.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday, December 1, European Council President António Costa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in mid-November Ukraine seeks to open two clusters in EU accession talks during the Polish presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2025.