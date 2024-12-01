Eight Militants Killed In KP Operations, Four In Foiled Attack On Mianwali Police Station

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight were killed, while a failed attack on a station in Mianwali resulted in the deaths of four militants. The operations in KP also claimed the lives of two of the Pakistan Army.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the KP operations were conducted between November 29 and December 1. An intelligence-based operation in the Baka Khel area of Bannu led to the elimination of five militants and the injury of nine others. During the fierce exchange of fire, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain embraced martyrdom while courageously defending his post.

ISPR further reported another operation in the Shagai area of Khyber district, where three militants were killed, and two others were apprehended. Captain Muhammad Zohaib-ud-Din, who led the operation, along with 29-year-old Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, also embraced martyrdom during the intense gun battle.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police spokesperson confirmed that more than 20 heavily armed militants launched a sudden attack on the Chapri Police Station near the KP border. The attackers used rocket launchers and grenades but were met with swift retaliation from the police. Two militants were killed on the spot, while two police officers sustained minor injuries.

Following the failed attack, the militants attempted to flee but were pursued by the police. In the ensuing search operation and gunfire exchange, two more militants were killed.

Inspector General Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, lauded the Mianwali police for thwarting the terrorist attack, stating that Punjab Police will continue to crush the nefarious designs of anti-peace elements.